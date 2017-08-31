Home»Breaking News»ireland

Family of Ibrahim Halawa 'left in limbo' after trial postponed

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:13 pm

Ibrahim Halawa's family say they feel left in limbo and see no end in sight after a verdict in his trial was postponed.

The 21-year-old Dubliner has been in prison in Egypt for four years accused of serious charges arising out of a political demonstration.

He now has to wait until September 18 to learn his fate.

Speaking publicly for the first time, his sister Somaia read out a letter she says Ibrahaim wrote just last Sunday.

"Can finally one of my freedom dreams turn into a reality? I look into everyone's face in the cell. People seem happy that the story is coming to an end but I see deep down everyone is shattering into pieces," he wrote.


