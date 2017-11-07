Home»Breaking News»ireland

European Finance Ministers to publish tax evasion blacklist

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 08:02 am

European Finance Ministers are today expected to publish a blacklist of territories accused of facilitating tax avoidance and tax evasion.

The ministers, including Paschal Donohoe, are meeting in Brussels today and will be discussing the fallout from the so-called Paradise Papers.

One of the revelations was that Apple moved a multi-billion euro tax avoidance scheme from Ireland to Jersey, after the government announced it was closing tax loopholes here.

CEO of Oxfam Ireland Jim Clarken, says the Finance Minister needs to take a tougher line on stamping out tax havens.

He said: "So we need Minister Donoghue to commit Ireland to much more robust oversight of the system and stronger initiatives to stamp out the use of tax havens by any company, whether they be based here or elsewhere.


