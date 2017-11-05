Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin at risk of taxi shortage, warns Councillor

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 07:14 am

A Dublin City Councillor is warning that the city risks returning to a taxi shortage because of rocketing insurance premiums.

Fianna Fáil's Paul McAuliffe says that taxi drivers are being forced to leave the industry.

He says he has already been inundated by complaints from many Dublin residents who have been left waiting for taxis.

"Well we've seen increasingly over the past three years the cost of car insurance increase, but those in the taxi industry have been particularly impacted," he said.

"The real issue now is that we're being increasingly getting taxi drivers who are coming to us saying that they can't enter the market because insurance companies will not insure them.

"This week alone, I've had two people contacting me saying that they just cannot get a quote."


