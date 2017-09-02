Cork bishop 'deeply shocked' at death of homeless woman near his home

Update 8.29pm: The Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork has said he is "deeply shocked" at the death of a young homeless woman in Cork not far from St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, in the neighbourhood in which he lives.

Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, said that the death has challenged the foundations of our society, highlighting the wider issue of homelessness in Ireland.

"We are all deeply aware of the complex challenges of homelessness in our community and country. Somehow, that this death has happened near the very place where our city of Cork was founded, seems, in its own symbolic way, to strike at, and to challenge, the emotional and moral foundations of our society," he said.

"In spite of the fact that our very small Church of Ireland community in Cork has its own housing projects, and that we work in partnership with and support of those who have the greatest insights and experience in this area, it is clear that more needs to be done and that across many sectors of society we need to pool our efforts," he added.

Tents pitched at Gillabbey Park, off Connaught Avenue, near UCC where a woman was found dead.

The woman was discovered in Gilabbey Park in the south west of Cork city at around 2am on yesterday.

Cork North-Central TD Mick Barry has said the Dáil should be recalled early to tackle the issue.

Earlier: A Cork TD has said a change in policy is needed to deal with the homelessness issue.

Solidarity deputy Mick Barry made the comments after the death of a homeless woman in Cork City in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"Three people have died in the space of one week and the homelessness crisis is getting worse week on week," he said.

"We need action and a chnage of policy from the government."

Earlier: A woman who was sleeping rough in a tent in Co Cork has been found dead.

The woman, according to Gardaí, was in her 30s and has not yet been named.

The death is not being treated as suspicious by Gardaí.

The woman's death brings to three the number of homelsess people who have died this week in Ireland.

A 30-year-old man was found dead last week under the old taxation office in Chancery St in Dublin.

On Thursday, a mother of two was found dead in a hotel room in Co Kildare.

The 26-year-old woman, who was from the south Dublin area, had been living in the hotel with her two children.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council expressed their condolences before adding that the woman had been offered permanent social housing recently.

Gardaí have said that they are not treating her death as suspicious.

The Irish Examiner have reported today that the government is to convene an emergency housing summit next week in the wake of the deaths of homeless people.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said his Department will explore additional measures to help and to house families and individuals living in emergency accommodation and accessing emergency State supports.

