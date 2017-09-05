Concern raised over lack of tradespeople qualified for work

Concern has being raised about a lack of skilled tradespeople.

One company in Leitrim has said it has 15 engineering jobs which it can not fill because it can not find enough people qualified to do the work.

John McCartin is Managing Director of Newtowngore Engineering, he has said his company take up millions of euro worth of work.

The Fine Gael councillor has said there is a serious lack of people skilled in working with their hands.

"Electronic engineers and mechanical engineers, fitters, steel directors, steal detailers, the qualified people aren't out there to allow companies like our own or competitors in the region to take on the work that we could take on," he said.