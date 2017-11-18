Chris Donoghue leaves Newstalk presenter and Communicorp political editor roles for Coveney advisor position

Newstalk parent company Communicorp Group has announced that Chris Donoghue is leaving his roles as Group Political Editor and Newstalk 'On The Record' presenter.

Mr Donoghue is reported to be taking up a role as special advisor to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The announcement comes relatively shortly after his appointment to Group Political Editor in August.

That promotion came after a scheduling shake-up which saw Ivan Yates take over Mr Donoghue and Sarah McInerney's Newstalk drivetime slot.

“After 14 very happy years at Communicorp an opportunity to take on a new challenge has come up and I have decided to go for it.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter and would like to thank all my colleagues in Newstalk and Communicorp for their support over the years,” Mr Donoghue said.

Communicorp CEO Adrian Serle thanked Donoghue for his work

“On behalf of everyone at Communicorp I would like to thank Chris for his hard work and dedication over the years and wish him the very best in his new role," Mr Serle said.

"Chris is a big part of the Communicorp family, having started out in the Newstalk newsroom 14 years ago.

"Since that time, he has become one of the country’s most successful broadcasters through his work on Newstalk Breakfast, Newstalk Drive and most recently in his role as Group Political Editor for Communicorp.”

Mr Donoghue will present ‘On the Record with Chris Donoghue’ for the final time this Sunday.