Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for Government to implement Citizen's Assembly climate change recommendations

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 07:07 am

There are calls for the Government to implement the recommendations issued by the Citizen's Assembly on tackling climate change.

The delegates made 13 recommendations yesterday, including higher taxes to reduce carbon emissions and steps that should be taken to enable the transition to electric cars.

All were agreed that Ireland should take a leadership role in addressing the issue.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says there was a clear message.

He said: "The language was clear throughout this weekend that we are laggards not leaders.

"It is a difficult, complex issue but this group of citizens having being presented with the evidence, have come back with a clear message, that it is in our interest that we start tackling climate change and calling on the political system to start doing that."

"I hope that it won't be ignored."

Oisin Coughlan, Director of Friends of the Earth, says it's now up to TDs and Senators to implement the recommendations.

He said: "I think the 13 recommendations are a fantastic start, I think the Governement need to respond and not just the Government of course.

"These recommendations officially go to the whole Oireachtas, so now it is up to TD's and Senators to hear the voice of the people who have taken this issue seriously and made recommendations for action and to actually put them into policy."


KEYWORDS

Citzen's AssemblyClimate ChangeRecommendations

More in this Section

Man due in Longford Court following discovery of cannabis 'grow house'

Warning to Cork homeowners after string of burglaries by travelling crime gangs

Survey reveals cost is the main barrier to keeping fit

One third make up weekend stories to impress colleagues


Today's Stories

One in 10 stroke victims not hospitalised on time

Cork Flood Defences: Two sides have different views on solution to city’s flooding issues

People ‘should be marching’ to protest at homelessness

Cork woman's grows hair to 14in in length to help two charities

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »