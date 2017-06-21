Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for fire safety review of apartment blocks in South Central Dublin following Grenfell tragedy

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 05:25 pm

There’s a call for a fire safety review of all apartment blocks built in South Central Dublin between 2000 and 2008.

It follows the tragedy at the Grenfell Tower in London, in which over 70 people lost their lives and comes as the Green party raises the issue in the Dáil this evening.

The party called to see the introduction of an independent building regulator to ensure that a tragedy similar to London's Grenfell Towers can't happen here.

The move comes as concerns were highlighted about fire safety in a Dublin building, which could see its 20 residents evacuated.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says the Law Reform Commission has already outlined how a building regulator would work.

He said it would have powers in enforcing current building rules and different contract arrangements

between the contractor and the buyer.

"You have an easy approach so that it's not the consumer that's left always having to address the problem years later with an incredibly different and incredibly convoluted legal process."

Councillor Tina McVeigh also wants to see random checks carried out at apartment blocks.

"We do need to recognise that there could be risks and that we need to satisfy ourselves that there are no risks."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS grenfell tower, grenfell fire, south central dublin

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy pledges €1.2m for cancer facility for children

DUP: We must not have borders erected between the island of Ireland and the UK

Sinn Féin accuses Govt of 'circumventing the law' by appointing Máire Whelan as judge

Charity claims fire brigade closes 'building site' hotel that was being used to house homeless


Today's Stories

County council issues legal warnings over ghost estates

Surge in number of gardaí going to watchdog

Garda HR chief told of bid to ‘go after’ McCabe, says file given to tribunal

Paschal Donohoe plans first balanced budget since crash

Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 