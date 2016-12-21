Apollo House residents 'will be back on street' if occupation ends, court told

A homeless woman has told the High Court that the occupants of Apollo House will have no choice but to sleep on the streets if it is vacated.

The receivers for the Nama-owned building in Dublin city are applying for an order to have them removed amid health and safety concerns.

A sworn statement prepared 34-year-old Carrie Hennessy was one of five read out on behalf of the occupants of Apollo House.

She said she was made homeless in March and slept rough in a park until she got a bed in emergency accommodation.

But she said she was forced to leave there because people were taking drugs and she did not feel safe.

The court heard Dublin City Council has assured the receivers there are enough beds for the homeless, but the Home Sweet Home group disagrees

Affidavits were also read out on behalf of the musician Glen Hansard, trade unionist Brendan Ogle and the founder of the McVerry Trust for the homeless Fr Peter McVerry, who said the occupation of Apollo House is not a long-term solution but was providing safe and secure shelter for a group that would otherwise be on the street.

The hearing continues.