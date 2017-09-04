Another Tuam site to be scanned for infant remains

A new site in Tuam, Co Galway is to be scanned to see whether it contains an unmarked children's grave.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that before any building work can take place on the grounds of Grove Hospital, an excavation is to be carried out.

There are fears the site - which was formerly run by the Bon Secours nuns - may contain the remains of babies who died at birth.

The scan will be similar to that conducted at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home which revealed significant quantities of infant remains in a septic tank.