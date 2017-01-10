Almost one in three Irish parents would like a 'big family', survey finds

Almost one in three (31%) of Irish parents want to have a ‘big’ family, with one in 10 planning to extend their brood in 2017, new research reveals.

The research among 1,001 parents in Ireland by iReach Insights for laya healthcare reveals that the single biggest deterrent to having lots of children is cost, with more than three in four (77%) parents who want a big family deciding against it as they felt they “couldn’t afford it”.

One in five people admit to thinking that “only rich people can afford to have big families”.

The survey also found that a family with four or more children is now considered a big family.

The majority (98%) of parents surveyed who have big families admit that having lots of children comes with sacrifices.

The biggest sacrifices parents make in order to have a big family is not replacing the car as often (72%), not eating out as much (70%), going out less (68%), spending less on themselves (68%) and going on fewer holidays (67%).

Parents of big families opt for many money-saving strategies such as holidaying in Ireland rather than abroad, bathing children together, taking children out of school earlier to get cheaper deals on breaks and pretending children are younger than they are to get cheaper deals.

