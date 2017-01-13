Home»Breaking News»ireland

All-out strike a possibility, say teachers

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 07:35 am

We could be facing an all-out teachers strike according to the ASTI.

The union is preparing to ballot its members this month on the Government's response to its pay claim, following a series of work stoppages in recent years.

President of the ASTI Ed Byrne said the row surrounds two main points of contention - pay equalisation for new entrants to the profession, and Junior Cycle reform.

"It asked them to implement a Junior Cycle that they believe is not fit for purpose," he said.

"There is a possibility of further strike. The 80% mandate from the last ballot was up to and including strike action."

However, he said the union was aware of the needs of students and parents and the union may "re-align the focus" of its industrial action.

Around 500 secondary schools closed in early November as part of the ASTI protest action, when asupervision duties were withdrawn.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ASTI, teachers

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Teachers' strike 'unneccessary', says Education Minister

More in this Section

Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Taoiseach

No let up on the cold today

Nurses 'cannot work under current levels of stress'

Couple shot in paramilitary-style attack


Today's Stories

‘Excessive usage’ water charges for up to 50% of homes

Ictu chief: New pay deal must address staffing issues

Gsoc gets court order to examine McCabe files

Simon Harris: Unacceptable how we got here in terms of waiting lists

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 