Home»Breaking News»ireland

Aer Lingus flight lands safely at Shannon after declaring engine emergency

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 04:34 pm

Update 4.55pm: An Aer Lingus flight has landed safely at Shannon Airport after declaring an emergency.

The jet stopped on the runway so fire crews could carry out a visual inspection of the engine.

Once it was confirmed there was no fire, the jet continued to the terminal.

Flight EI-145 had just departed Dublin en route to Los Angeles when the crew reported the problem.

An Aer Lingus flight has landed safely at Shannon Airport after declaring an emergency.

Earlier: Emergency crews on standby at Shannon as Aer Lingus flight declares emergency

An Aer Lingus flight has declared an emergency and is expected to divert to Shannon Airport shortly after the crew reported a problem with an engine, writes Patrick Flynn.

Flight EI-145 had just departed Dublin en route to Los Angeles when the crew reported the problem.

There are 252 passengers and a crew of 16 on board.

The crew of the Airbus A330-200 jet continued towards Shannon reporting an issue with one of the aircraft’s two engines.

The crew is understood to have shut down the engine and the aircraft is currently circling over the Shannon Estuary while they burn off fuel. This is to ensure the aircraft touches down within safe landing weight limits.

The airport’s own fire and rescue service is standing by for the aircraft while units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon Town have also been sent to the airport along with ambulances from Ennis and Limerick.

Additional units of the fire brigade from Ennis have been sent to a designated holding point at Dromoland in case they might be required.

The flight is expected to commence an approach to Shannon in the next few minutes.


KEYWORDS

Aer LingusShannon

More in this Section

Hikers urged to listen to forecast and safety warnings after three seach and rescue missions in 24 hours

Repak calls for increased recycling to cope with rise in population

Two thirds of people do not have any private pension provision

ISME urging sale shoppers to buy local


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Social media being used to crack down on illegal drone use

Department of Justice to be split in two after scandals

Minister airs ‘Cars for Bars’ plan for rural areas

Monthly instalments for motor tax ruled out

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »