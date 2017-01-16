Home»Breaking News»ireland

AAA/PBP to take part in anti-Trump rally in Dublin 'to bring Trump down'

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 12:54 pm

An anti-Trump demonstration is taking place in Dublin on Friday to coincide with the inauguration of the new US president.

The rally is being organised by Anti-Austerity Alliance - People Before Profit TDs, along with a number of other anti-war and anti-racism groups.

A number of other demonstrations, in opposition to Donald Trump's policies, are expected to take place in other cities around the world on Friday.

The rally in Dublin takes place at Central Bank on Dame Street at 5pm.

AAA TD, Ruth Coppinger, is calling on people to stand up against Mr Trump's policies.

She said: "It's actually important that a mass movement is built now to bring Trump down.

"The minute Trump got elected, a signal had been given to people to openly express their racist views that they would have contained previously, and to take it out in terms of attacks on people - attacks on women, Muslims and so on."

