600 babies born with Foetal Alcohol Syndrome every year

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 11:25 am

Around 600 babies are born with Foetal Alcohol Syndrome in Ireland each year.

The disorder can be caused by drinking during pregnancy and can lead to severe brain dysfunction and development.

80% of Irish women reported consuming some alcohol during their first pregnancy.

The figures were revealed at the Irish Medical Organisation's AGM in Galway which runs until Sunday.

Dr. Mary T. O’Mahony, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE said: “Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can cause a permanent disability called Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. The consequences are induced brain damage which is permanent and is associated with physical, mental, educational, social and behavioural difficulties.”

