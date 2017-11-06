1,500 Irish people die prematurely every year due to poor air quality

More than 1,500 people a year die prematurely in Ireland because of poor air quality, according to the EPA.

A new report shows we've repeatedly breached air pollution standards set by the World Health Organisation.

The EPA report shows our home heating habits and over-reliance on cars are the main things compromising air quality.

While Ireland was within legal EU limits last year, we failed to meet stricter WHO limits and the EPA are calling on the Government to introduce stricter standards.

One pollutant that broke WHO rules is particle matter, which poses a risk to peoples health and can lead to respiratory diseases like asthma.

Traditional fossil fuel burning is the main cause of air pollution with increasing evidence that farming is a large contributor.

The new Ambient Air Monitoring Programme is also launching today, which aims to provide a 48 hour air-quality forecast to highlight the issue and problem areas.

The Citizens Assembly met this weekend to consider climate change what other countries do and why Ireland is lagging behind.

Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council John Fitzgerald says the issue is difficult for some people to grasp.

He said: "You are asking people to make limitied sacrifices today in order to change the world of their great grandchildren."