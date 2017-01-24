Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Marcels singer Ronald 'Bingo' Mundy dies aged 76

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:34 pm

Ronald "Bingo" Mundy, best known for his work with the doo-wop group The Marcels and their hit Blue Moon, has died aged 76.

Mundy lived in Pittsburgh and died of pneumonia at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday.

The five-member vocal group reportedly recorded the song in two takes.

Blue Moon is instantly recognisable for the bass vocals that begin the song - "Bom ba ba bom ba bom ba bom bom".

Mundy can be heard singing the background refrain of "Moon moon moon moon moon".

The single hit No 1 on the Billboard charts in 1961.

The Odell Robinson Jr Funeral Home confirmed the death along with family members who spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which first reported it on Tuesday.

