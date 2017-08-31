The Late Late Show is back and here’s who will be chatting to Tubs

It’s back!

The Late Late Show returns to RTÉ One tomorrow night for its 56th series which means ... it’s practically Christmas.

But it’s OK they’ve an impressive line-up to keep us entertained.

As the All-Ireland Hurling Final approaches, Henry Shefflin will tell viewers who he fancies to take the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Sunday.

Athy band Picture This will be in the studio to perform their latest single from their debut album as well as chat to Tubs about chat their whirlwind rise to fame.

Dr Eva Orsmond will be on the couch to talk about her eye-opening experience as she encountered the realities of poverty in Ireland when filming her new documentary Ireland’s Health Divide.

And sure, it couldn’t be the Late Late Show without a lamb - Ireland’s most expensive lamb in fact.

Ah, you missed it really.

The Late Late Show airs Friday, September 1 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.