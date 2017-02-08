The biggest Irish stand-up comedy gig of the year has been announced

Tommy Tiernan, Dara O'Briain, Ardal O'Hanlon, Bernard O'Shea, Deirdre O'Kane, Des Bishop, Al Porter and PJ Gallagher are among the star-studded line-up of the first Irish Comic Relief gig to be held at the 3Arena this Paddy's Day, March 17.

Jason Byrne, Abandoman, Ed Byrne, David O'Doherty, Panti Bliss and Alison Spittle will also share the spotlight on the night to raise much needed funds for a variety of Irish and international causes.

Organiser Deirdre O'Kane said: "Like everyone else, I was moved by the heart breaking images of people living incredibly tough lives around the world and at home, and so I decided I wanted to do something fun and useful that would raise a proper chunk of money.

“So I picked up my broken phone and asked my talented, funny friends to help. I was extremely happy when they all generously said 'yes, sign me up'. Darren and I then approached 3Mobile/3Arena, 2FM and Comic Relief who were very happy to collaborate with us.

“We have a killer line up, an incredible venue, a national holiday, a national radio station and a legendary charity partner. Now all we need is for the great Irish public to treat themselves to a brilliant night out!!”

Paddy's night in support of Comic Relief tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster, 9am on Friday, February 10.

Tickets are between €39 and €45 per ticket, plus standard booking fees.