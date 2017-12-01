Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

New Washington correspondent for RTE, as Perry heads home for Six One slot

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 06:22 pm

RTÉ News has appointed multinedia journalist Brian O'Donovan, as the station's Washington correspondent, to replace Caitriona Perry.

Perry is on her way back to ireland to take over Six one as co-anchor with Keelin Shanley.

Brian O'Donovan has worked as a multimedia journalist in RTÉ since 2015, reporting across television and radio news including RTÉ's Six One and Nine O’Clock news programmes.

He has reported for RTE from major international news stories around the world including the aftermath of the Nice terror attacks, the plight of Syrians in refugee camps near the Jordan / Syrian border, the verdict of the Molly Martens Corbett trial in North Carolina, and most recently on the Catalan independence protests in Spain.

He began his broadcasting career as a journalist with Cork radio station Red FM where he worked for three years, followed by 10 years at TV3.

Brian O'Donovan is a native of Cork, and currently lives in Dublin with his wife and two children.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted. For me, this is the dream job. I have very big shoes to fill following on from my colleague Caitriona Perry and I am really looking forward to starting in Washington in the New Year."

O'Donovan will be taking up the post in January 2018.


More in this Section

Selena Gomez talks ‘best friend’ The Weeknd and rekindling Bieber relationship

Pink on proving her record company wrong with first album in five years

Dust off your wrist bands. A-ha are coming to Live at the Marquee

Judi Dench is losing her eyesight: Everything you need to know about macular degeneration


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »