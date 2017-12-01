New Washington correspondent for RTE, as Perry heads home for Six One slot

RTÉ News has appointed multinedia journalist Brian O'Donovan, as the station's Washington correspondent, to replace Caitriona Perry.

Perry is on her way back to ireland to take over Six one as co-anchor with Keelin Shanley.

Brian O'Donovan has worked as a multimedia journalist in RTÉ since 2015, reporting across television and radio news including RTÉ's Six One and Nine O’Clock news programmes.

He has reported for RTE from major international news stories around the world including the aftermath of the Nice terror attacks, the plight of Syrians in refugee camps near the Jordan / Syrian border, the verdict of the Molly Martens Corbett trial in North Carolina, and most recently on the Catalan independence protests in Spain.

He began his broadcasting career as a journalist with Cork radio station Red FM where he worked for three years, followed by 10 years at TV3.

Brian O'Donovan is a native of Cork, and currently lives in Dublin with his wife and two children.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted. For me, this is the dream job. I have very big shoes to fill following on from my colleague Caitriona Perry and I am really looking forward to starting in Washington in the New Year."

O'Donovan will be taking up the post in January 2018.