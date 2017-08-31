Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here we go again, Fair City's Katy gets locked back in

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 10:09 am

After 372 days of waiting, many angry letters, an online petition and a Mayo bus company offering to drive to Dublin to save her, Fair City’s Katy was finally rescued from her box and freed from Ciaran, in May of this year.

And we can’t believe we are saying this but tonight she is forced to relive her kidnap ordeal.

*WARNING SPOILER ALERT*

This time she is locked in her bedroom by Oisín during an argument over selling her story.

Speaking about the new twist, actress Amilia Stewart, who plays Katy said, "For the last few months she's been slowly trying to move forward and deal with what Ciarán put her through, but she is instantly catapulted back to when she was trapped in the workshop.

"Oisín is a nasty character but I don't think he even realises what he is doing when he locks the door - he just acts out of impulse.

"But either way, it's Katy's worst nightmare to find herself back in that position and who knows what effect it will have on her..."

We’re not sure about you, Amilia but we don’t think we can go through this again.


