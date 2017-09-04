Check out the huge queue for the Picture This secret gig in Cork

Picture This fans are hoping to attend an intimate concert in Cork, and the queue for the venue is VERY long.

Within minutes of the band announcing the spot for tonight’s secret gig, hundreds of devoted fans rushed to queue outside Crane Lane.

Journalist Steve Neville filmed the dozens of fans as they wait for tickets at the venue.

We checked, and the queue is about a quarter of a kilometre in length.

Tickets for the concert are €15 on the door for those lucky enough to get them. The band performed a similar secret gig in the Grand Social in Dublin last month.