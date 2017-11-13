Home»Breaking News»business

Tayto launches new online store and delivery service with An Post

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 10:30 am

Tayto has launched a new online store to deliver crisps, snacks and merchandise door-to-door.

In an exclusive partnership with An Post, Tayto has said the online store will be available all year round to deliver crisps in time for birthdays and 'Crispmas'.

Shoppers can use taytocrisps.ie/shop to buy crisps or Tayto merchandise for themselves of friends all around the country.

The crisp brand said those who want to send crisps out of the country can do so from their local post office.

Carol McCaghy, Senior Brand Manager for Tayto, said: “We are delighted to offer online sales within Ireland. We saw high demand for our merchandise and crisps at our pop up shops; this coupled with the growth of online shopping made it inevitable for us to enter this arena.

"Mr. Tayto is very excited to offer this service and we hope to expand our offerings and shipping areas in the future.”

Gilles Ferrandez, Commercial Director Parcels, An Post said “What a great present to receive in the mail this Christmas! We’ll make sure these precious Tayto gifts reach loved ones near and far safely.

"It’s best to get ordering early and to leave plenty of time for posting Tayto onwards to family and friends, in good time for Christmas.


More in this Section

Construction growth at three-year low

Aramco still unsure of IPO location

Pádraig Hoare: The Monday Interview - Danny Lennon, founder, Sigma Nutrition

Cork firm Spearline makes right call


Today's Stories

Cracks starting to show in judicial system

Self-employed can’t afford to be sloppy with tax

Gin could be just the tonic the drinks industry needs

Dalata targets 15% of UK hotel market

Lifestyle

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare

Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »