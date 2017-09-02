Free travel for life for ferry naming competition winner

Irish Ferries has asked the public to name its new ferry, with the promise of free travel for life for the winner of the competition, writes Pádraig Hoare.

Irish Ferries, which this week reported a growth in passenger and car trips for the year to date, said its new 55,000-tonne, €144m cruise ferry is now under construction in Germany and is due for delivery in mid-2018.

The firm said the new ferry would be the biggest ever on the Irish Sea, and the unnamed vessel will have room on board for 1,885 passengers and crew, with 440 cabins and space for more than 500 cars.

The 440 cabins will include suites with their own private balconies, and almost three kilometres in lanes of car deck space.

On-board facilities will include bars and lounge space, restaurants, cinemas, and a shopping mall. Freight drivers and pet owners will also have dedicated facilities.

Irish Ferries’ managing director Andrew Sheen said the new ship will “raise ferry travel to a level of luxury never before available in the market here”.

Naming submissions are being invited online via a website where everybody who enters has the chance to win the top prize of free travel on Irish Ferries’ services for life, or one of 20 various runner-up prizes.

The firm said a literary name is suggested for competition entries.

The new vessel will join a fleet that traditionally has names inspired by Irish literature, including Ulysses, Oscar Wilde, and Jonathan Swift.

Irish Ferries, which is part of Irish Continental Group (ICG), is expected to use the new ship on its year-round Dublin to Holyhead route, and on weekends between Ireland and France.

