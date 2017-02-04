Home»Breaking News»business

EU-UK trade deal possible within two years, says Latvian PM

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 05:27 pm

A UK trade deal with Europe alongside Brexit negotiations is possible within the same two-year timeframe, according to an EU leader.

Latvia's Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis believes a reasonable solution should be achievable and any differences could be overcome.

Mr Kucinskis says the bloc is looking for the best possible agreement with Britain.

“What’s most important at the moment is indeed to think about a beneficial partnership, find an amicable solution to all of this,” he said.

“And when it comes to nationals of both countries, that our negotiators are taking care of the best possible deal.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, brexit

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Taoiseach: Most EU leaders understand Ireland is a ’special case’ in Brexit talks

Varadkar dismisses claim that EU countries 'don't really listen to Ireland'

Closed border not an option, say Chartered Accountants

Here are the key points from Britain's 'white paper' Brexit plan

More in this Section

This new app will help refugees and immigrants overcome language barriers instantly

#DeleteUber has allegedly cost Uber more than 200,000 users

Tim Cook to receive honorary degree from the University of Glasgow

Everything you need to know about Snapchat entering the stock market


Today's Stories

Dairygold is Cork Company of the Year

ECB backs ‘bad banks’ to clean up eurozone mess

Expert: Lots of vulture offers but no mortgage refinancing to secure deals

Apple to make iPhones in India by April as sales slow

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 