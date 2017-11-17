Cork an important talent pool, says Life Science Recruitment as they open new Cork office

A recruitment firm for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices industries has said Cork is one of its most important talent pools as it opened an office at City Gate in Mahon, writes Pádraig Hoare.

Life Science Recruitment, part of the Vertical Markets group, said Cork and Munster had huge potential in the sectors.

Since its inception in 2007, LifeScience.ie has developed partnerships with players across the life sciences industries both domestically and internationally.

“This latest announcement is a fantastic endorsement of the business but more so of the potential within the Cork and Munster region and testament to the client relationships that have been built over the past 10 years” said James Cassidy, head of Life Science Recruitment.

The Mahon Point office will mark the first move outside of Dublin for the Vertical Markets group.

Lord Mayor Cllr Tony Fitzgerald is welcomed by Francis Mulcahy, MD Vertical Markets Life Science Recruitment, also included are Lady Mayoress Georgina Fitzgerald and Paul O'Brien, Head of Vertical Markets Life Science Recruitment Cork.

“Cork has always been a region of considerable interest to us as a firm and we are delighted to have secured the services of Paul O’Brien to spearhead our offering in Cork.

There is huge potential in the region in terms of company expansion coupled with some exceptional talent across the life sciences market,” said Francis Mulcahy, managing director of the Vertical Markets group.

Life Science Recruitment said it had a blend of experienced consultants with most of the firm qualified within the life science space but also industry experienced.

Life Science Recruitment “will act as the flagship brand for the group in Cork”, Vertical Markets said.

“We anticipate strong growth given our already established network in the region and this will be complimented greatly by the addition of Paul O’Brien to the business. We will look to develop upon that in the coming months with further additions across our other brands. I am delighted to welcome Paul to the business and looking forward to growing our Cork offering” said Matthew Fitzpatrick, director and head of temp and interim contracts at Vertical Markets.

Francis Mulcahy, MD Vertical Markets Life Science Recruitment and Paul O'Brien, Head of Vertical Markets Life Science Recruitment Cork.

Mr O’Brien said he was excited about working in his home city.

“It is a business I have always admired and one I have a great affinity with. As a Cork man I take enormous pride in having the opportunity to develop the business here in Cork,” he said.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald was on hand to officially open the office in Mahon’s City Gate.

Life Science Recruitment will not only be offer career opportunities within the life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries but will also be looking at additions to the Cork office going into 2018.