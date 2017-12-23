Two charged with criminal damage to West Cork garda station Two men have appeared in court this evening charged with criminal damage to a garda station in West Cork. MORE

Students ready themselves for a second night on Dublin streets Over a hundred students are gearing up for their second night on the streets of Dublin to create awareness about homelessness. MORE

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman injured in South Dublin assault A woman has been injured in an alleged assault in South Dublin. MORE

10 killed in Yemen after Saudi-led coalition air strike A Saudi-led coalition air strike has killed at least 10 people and wounded 25 others in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. MORE

Latest: 120 dead and dozens more missing after tropical storm hits Philippines Latest:More than 120 people have died and 160 more are missing after a tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash floods that set off landslides, ... MORE

Macedonia ready to give up claims on Alexander the Great Macedonia’s left-wing prime minister has said he is ready to renounce his country’s claim to the legacy of Alexander the Great to help solve a 26-year-old ... MORE

Manchester City march on with 17th successive Premier League win Manchester City’s seemingly inexorable march towards the Premier League title continued with a 17th successive win as Bournemouth were beaten 4-0 on Saturday. ... MORE

Esposito gives Benetton solid win over Zebre Italy wing Angelo Esposito touched down in each half to help Benetton to a 27-14 victory over Zebre in the Guinness PRO14’s Italian derby. MORE

Allardyce's unbeaten run continues after goalless draw with Chelsea Sam Allardyce's unbeaten run as Everton manager continued as Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at Goodison Park. MORE

Tesco pledges no food fit for human consumption will go to waste 'by February' Supermarket giant Tesco is to ensure no food which is fit for human consumption will go to waste by February, it is reported. MORE

Euro falls on Catalonia, ‘sharks circle’ Bitcoin The euro fell against both the dollar and sterling, and the implied borrowing costs for the Spanish government rose amid fears of a standoff over Catalan independence ... MORE







