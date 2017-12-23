Home»Breaking News

The Lotto results are in...

23 December 2017 - 08:56 pm

There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot, worth over €5m.

Two charged with criminal damage to West Cork garda station

23 December 2017 - 06:55 pm

Two men have appeared in court this evening charged with criminal damage to a garda station in West Cork.

Students ready themselves for a second night on Dublin streets

23 December 2017 - 06:07 pm

Over a hundred students are gearing up for their second night on the streets of Dublin to create awareness about homelessness.

More time to quiz three men held amid Christmas terror attack probe

23 December 2017 - 10:00 pm

Police have been granted more time to question three men arrested in Sheffield and Chesterfield this week on suspicion of plotting a Christmas terror attack.

Miss America leadership resigns amid email shaming scandal

23 December 2017 - 08:21 pm

The leadership of the Miss America Organisation has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse ...

10 killed in Yemen after Saudi-led coalition air strike

23 December 2017 - 07:16 pm

A Saudi-led coalition air strike has killed at least 10 people and wounded 25 others in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

Ultan Dillane brace helps Connacht to record win over Ulster

23 December 2017 - 10:29 pm

Connacht claimed a record victory over Ulster as they ran in six tries in a superb 44-16 Guinness PRO14 derby win at the Sportsground.

Leicester tie sees United 13 points behind City rivals

23 December 2017 - 10:04 pm

Manchester United will spend Christmas an eye-watering 13 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City after Harry Maguire secured Leicester a draw ...

Middlesbrough have ’parted company’ with manager Garry Monk

23 December 2017 - 09:46 pm

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Garry Monk, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Gender pay gap call as study shows tax compliance 'greater for women than men'

23 December 2017 - 10:46 am

Men are significantly more likely than women to try to evade paying tax, researchers say.

Tesco pledges no food fit for human consumption will go to waste 'by February'

23 December 2017 - 10:43 am

Supermarket giant Tesco is to ensure no food which is fit for human consumption will go to waste by February, it is reported.

Euro falls on Catalonia, ‘sharks circle’ Bitcoin

23 December 2017 - 12:00 am

The euro fell against both the dollar and sterling, and the implied borrowing costs for the Spanish government rose amid fears of a standoff over Catalan independence ...

The X Factor to politics: Leon from Gogglebox’s best bits

23 December 2017 - 09:29 pm

The TV favourite has died aged 83.

Miss America CEO resigns over email scandal

23 December 2017 - 08:36 pm

Sam Haskell said he made a “mistake of words”.

Scarlett Moffatt leads tributes to Gogglebox ‘grandfather’ Leon

23 December 2017 - 07:40 pm

The former teacher has died aged 83.

