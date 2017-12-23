The Lotto results are in... There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot, worth over €5m. MORE

Two charged with criminal damage to West Cork garda station Two men have appeared in court this evening charged with criminal damage to a garda station in West Cork. MORE

Students ready themselves for a second night on Dublin streets Over a hundred students are gearing up for their second night on the streets of Dublin to create awareness about homelessness. MORE

More time to quiz three men held amid Christmas terror attack probe Police have been granted more time to question three men arrested in Sheffield and Chesterfield this week on suspicion of plotting a Christmas terror attack. MORE

Miss America leadership resigns amid email shaming scandal The leadership of the Miss America Organisation has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse ... MORE

10 killed in Yemen after Saudi-led coalition air strike A Saudi-led coalition air strike has killed at least 10 people and wounded 25 others in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. MORE

Ultan Dillane brace helps Connacht to record win over Ulster Connacht claimed a record victory over Ulster as they ran in six tries in a superb 44-16 Guinness PRO14 derby win at the Sportsground. MORE

Leicester tie sees United 13 points behind City rivals Manchester United will spend Christmas an eye-watering 13 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City after Harry Maguire secured Leicester a draw ... MORE

Middlesbrough have ’parted company’ with manager Garry Monk Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Garry Monk, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced. MORE

Tesco pledges no food fit for human consumption will go to waste 'by February' Supermarket giant Tesco is to ensure no food which is fit for human consumption will go to waste by February, it is reported. MORE

Euro falls on Catalonia, ‘sharks circle’ Bitcoin The euro fell against both the dollar and sterling, and the implied borrowing costs for the Spanish government rose amid fears of a standoff over Catalan independence ... MORE

