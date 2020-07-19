You have good instincts about what others want and expect from you. Putting aside chores today in favor of spending more quality time with your best friend or loved one will strengthen your bond. Don’t be afraid to let down your defenses when you are together. Although you take pride in solving your own problems, let this person lighten your burdens in some way today -- they want to help out of kindness, not pity. One of the nicest things about relationships is their capacity to make life lighter and more enjoyable; let them do their part.

