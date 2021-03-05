function myFunction() { }
 
icon
icon
icon
 
 

100 WOMEN OF 2021

In this list, selected by our panel of Irish Examiner writers and columnists, you will find women in Ireland who are choosing to challenge perceptions to change the world.

THE PANEL: 

Annemarie O'Connor, Fashion Editor

Alison O'Connor, Columnist

Helen O'Callaghan, Columnist

Jess Casey, Education Correrspondent

Sonya Lennon, Social Entrepreneur

Suzanne Harrington, Columnist

Elaine Loughin, Deputy Political Editor

Gemma Kelleher, Head Of Media Solutions

Dr. Naomi Lavelle, Health Columnist

Denise O'Donoghue, Feature Writer

Anna O'Donoghue, Social Media Manager

Clodagh Finn, Columnist

Sheila Reilly, Head of Editorial Development

Deirdre O'Shaughnessy, News Editor

Michelle Darmody, Columnist

Darina Allen, Columnist

Irene Feighan, Editor of Feelgood

Bríd Stack, Columnist

Compiled by: 

Ciara McDonnell

 

A tweet, in January of this year, by Irish Examiner contributor Sonya Lennon sparked a conversation. Responding to a list of 30 women under 30, Lennon asked, “why not 50 under 50”. The world is learning that placing limits on women is always a bad thing, so we decided to make 2021 the year of an inaugural list: the Irish Examiner 100 women, with no limit on age or achievements.

You will find scientists and doctors and sportswomen and knitwear designers. You will find mothers and daughters and sisters and friends.

After a year where we have been challenged beyond anything we could have imagined, this list will give you 100 reasons to have hope for our future. 

 

LEADERSHIP

icon

CATHERINE CONNOLLY

icon

DR CATHERINE MOTHERWAY

icon

CLAIRE MCGETTRICK

icon

ÉIRÉNNE CARROLL

icon

SENATOR EILEEN FLYNN

icon

EMILY LOGAN

icon

HOLLY CAIRNS

icon

HAZEL CHU

icon

JACKIE FOX

icon

JOANNE HESSION

icon

KARINA BUTLER

icon

LAURA KEHOE

icon

LINDA COOGAN BYRNE

icon

DR MAEVE O'ROUKE

icon

DR MARIE CASEY

icon

MÁIRÉAD MCGUINNESS

icon

PROF MARY HORGAN

icon

PHIL NÍ SHEAGHDHA

icon

TAMMY DARCY

icon

VICKY PHELAN

INNOVATION

icon

AILEEN CARVILLE

icon

DR ÁINE BEHAN

icon

ÁINE KERR

icon

AISLING KIRWAN

icon

DR AOIBHINN NÍ SHÚILLEABHÁIN

icon

CIARA GARVAN

icon

EVELYN NAMAYO

icon

DR FIONA EDWARDS MURPHY

icon

GERALDINE BOYLAN

icon

JENNY MCNALLY

icon

JENNY O'HALLORAN

icon

JOYCE TIMMINS

icon

JULIE CURRID

icon

PROF MAGGIE CUSACK

icon

MARIA FLYNN

icon

DR MARTINA SCALLAN

icon

NORAH PATTON

icon

DR SABINA BRENNAN

icon

TERESA LAMBE

INSPIRATION & COMMUNITY

icon

AILBHE SMITH

icon

ALICE LEAHY

icon

DR BRIGID QUILLIGAN

icon

CAITRIONA TWOMEY

icon

DR EBUN JOSEPH

icon

ELBER TWOMEY

icon

ERICA COATES

icon

LINDA HAYDEN

icon

LYDIA GRATIS

icon

MARY CRILLY

icon

MOTHER & BABY HOMES SURVIVORS

icon

ORLA EGAN

icon

ROSEMARY ADASER

icon

SARAH BENSON

icon

SINEAD BURKE

icon

SINEAD KANE

icon

SÍONA CAHILL

icon

SR STAN

icon

TARA SHINE

SPORT

icon

AIFRIC KEOGH

icon

AILEEN CROWLEY

icon

AIMEE MACKEN

icon

ÁINE TERRY O'SULLIVAN

icon

ÁINE O'GORMAN

icon

ANNALISE MURPHY

icon

CIARA GRIFFIN

icon

DENISE O'SULLIVAN

icon

EIMEAR LAMBE

icon

ELLEN KEANE

icon

FIONA MURTAGH

icon

KATIE MCCABE

icon

KATIE TAYLOR

icon

KELLY HARRINGTON

icon

LEONA MAGUIRE

icon

LYNNE CANTWELL

icon

MEIGHAN FARRELL

icon

NIAMH MCEVOY

icon

NICCI DALY

icon

PHIL HEALY

icon

SANITA PUSPURE

icon

SÍOFRA CLÉIRIGH BUTTNER

CREATIVITY

icon

AMANDA COOGAN

icon

AOIFE MCNAMARA

icon

CATHERINE MAGEE

icon

EMMA LANGFORD

icon

DENISE CHAILA

icon

CAITRÍONA MCLAUGHLIN

icon

DOIREANN NÍ GHRÍOFA

icon

EIMEAR NOONE

icon

ELAINE FEENEY

icon

EMMA DABIRI

icon

JODIE O'NEILL

icon

LAURA WEBER

icon

LISA MCINERNEY

icon

MARIAN KEYES

icon

PEARL REDDINGTON

icon

RADIE PEAT

icon

RUTHANNE CUNNINGHAM

icon

SOPHIE MOTLEY

icon

TOLU MAKAY

icon

ALISON OLIVER

If you enjoyed this immersive read, you may also like these

 

Irish Examiner Longread

 