100 WOMEN OF 2021

Catherine Connolly

Independent TD (Galway West), Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil

Catherine Connolly (born 12 July 1957) is an Irish Independent politician who has served as the Leas-Cheann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann since July 2020. She has been a Teachta Dála (TD) for the Galway West constituency since 2016. She previously served as Chair of the Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands from 2016 to 2020 and Mayor of Galway from 2004 to 2005.

Catherine is a political leader who shows you do not need to be a member of any party to have a significant impact on politics.

ALISON O'CONNOR