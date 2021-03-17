“Usually, when the teams take to the field there’s a buzz, you get it off the crowd, there’s fan engagement, their families are there. There was none of that. They took to the field to nothing – no sound, no rigmarole.



“I was trying to tell that story in the picture. I lay down, I was trying for ages to get a shot just to show the vast emptiness.



“Sometimes, the bigger picture, the wider image, is more important than the tight details, and that definitely was one of them.”



Mr Crombie, was chosen as the Press Photographer’s Association of Ireland’s Photographer of the Year, despite, as a sports photographer, having attended very few fixtures in 2020.



The pandemic gave him more space to create pictures, he said.



Instead of flying to Tokyo for the Olympics, squeezing in the GAA All-Ireland around it, he settled into a more meditative pace in Ireland.



Trekking around Lough Ennell for 60 nights allowed him to capture the now world-famous image of a murmuration of starlings flying in the shape of a giant bird that saw him interviewed on TV stations from Chicago to Dubai.



“In a normal year, I wouldn’t be able to do that,” he said. “We’d have the Olympics in the middle of the year, the All-Ireland series, it would have been a manic year. But it was all gone. We just had to try to come up with stuff to do.



“I didn’t have the pressure the news guys would have had to be at every Tony Holohan press briefing. I had a lot more time to make pictures.



“But I hope everything gets back to normal soon, we get fans back in the grounds, because that’s what brings an atmosphere. Sports is so dependent on fans. The players thrive from that, the buzz they get from the crowd. And you can only keep going for so long without that.”



Working through the pandemic has been both a privilege and a responsibility, he said.



“We see what’s on TV but photographers can try to see things differently. We can try to portray it the way we see it, the way we experience it, for people. To



have the opportunity to do that is a great honour and one we don’t take lightly.”