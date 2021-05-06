for the cover of my book, The Book of Conquests, I was channelling an artist called Frank Frazetta, a wonderful fantasy artist. The image is of Nuada the High King standing on this rock with a sword raised up into the air and all these enemies surrounding him. I did it deliberately heroic.



The Book of Conquests reminds me of Charlie Haughey. He was inspired to bring sea eagles back to Inishvickillaun by the book. He told me that personally. The story is narrated by a sea eagle who was re-incarnated from a man called Tuan. Sometimes you think you’re doing a work to just enjoy yourself when somebody spins off and sees something else in it. What happened was that I got a phone call one day in 1989. 'It's Charlie.'



Philip Lynott had a friend called Charlie, the security guy. I was thinking what’s he ringing me for?



But, no, he said: 'It’s Charlie Haughey.'



I was thinking it might be a wind-up, but I knew from the voice it was him. So I ended up in Kinsealy.



He said, 'I’ve a commission for you. It’s for a mott.' ['Mott' is Dublin slang for a girl/woman]



I said, 'Oh, yeah, interesting', and just kept my mouth shut. It wasn’t my business. It turned out 'the mott' was Terry Keane, who I knew well, but on the painting he asked me to put two initials on the bottom: 'CJH' and 'TOD'. That put me off the scent. Everybody had a good idea that Terry Keane and himself were having an affair. 'TOD' was Terry O'Donnell, which was her maiden name, but I never made the connection until after she died.



I went away and did the painting and returned with it. He gave me a verse to put on it [about a dispute involving the O’Donnell clan in the 15th century]: 'No hawk nor hound/No steer nor steed/O’Neill gets from me…'



I did a painting of a Celtic warrior with a scar across his face. It looks like he’s been battered to death. He doesn’t look like my regular grandiose Celtic warriors. He looks a bit under the weather. It was Charlie in disguise. If he recognized himself in it, he never mentioned it. He liked the painting immensely. My politics are to the far left, but I took a shine to him.

9. Rory Gallagher