GAA: Is there still a kick in Kerry's James O’Donoghue?

Though Legion bowed out tamely in the Kerry’s SFC quarter final last year, O’Donoghue remained their leader and talisman.



:He’s a huge leader in our squad, both on and off the pitch”, Stephen Stack maintains, “and he remains very serious about his football. “What impresses me about him is that he never takes his ability for granted, he is always practicing, always trying to be better. It must have been very frustrating for him over the past few years after exploding onto the scene in 2013. He has had a very unfortunate time with injuries but it has never dulled or dimmed his enthusiasm for the game – or to want to come back and fight.” Added his club manager: “Privately he must have had a lot of angst over it but he has never let that show at training. He is back into us straight away and wouldn’t be wallowing in self-pity or disappear for a few weeks. In fact, the opposite has been my experience of James. If something happened to him, the very first place he will go is back to the club which is a great sign of him.



He thinks about the game a lot. He’s very much aware that the clock is ticking.” As Kerry prepare for Saturday’s opening League game in Tralee against – ironically in this context, Galway – one of the many weather vanes will be O’Donoghue’s readiness and his role. Kerry have played six matches since the Legion man last figured, but the lockdown has levelled the pitch for him in terms of time and football lost. Killian Spillane was the form forward in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last time out, but it’s impossible to figure out a pecking order at this stage. Which could, theoretically speaking, put a fit and firing James O’Donoghue back in the reckoning. Or is that just nostalgic? “If he’s healthy do you start James, do you bring him on,” muses Stack. “One thing is certain - at his best he would put it up to anyone. Form is everything, and it’s a short season.



“The management doesn’t have the luxury of overlooking the best talent available if he stays fit. He’s only 30 and Kerry fans don’t want to be using 2014 as their James O’Donoghue reference point. I remember back in my own time, Barry O’Shea was a wonderful full back for us, he was only coming onto the scene in 1997 but he got a really bad run of injuries and it was an awful pity Kerry fans didn’t get to see more of him. What would he have been like at 28- 30 if he could have managed to avoid the injuries?”