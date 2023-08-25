Janice was on the way to a local shop with her friends to buy sweets that evening and although her friends ran across the road, Janice waited for the pedestrian light.



“I knew when they said that she was knocked down that she didn’t go against the lights, because she was that type of child,” she said.



She said Janice was “a dream”, easy-going, and cared deeply for her siblings and her parents. "A van came along and just took her off her feet and took her up 60 yards from the lights."



Ms Kavanagh’s husband was at work that evening and once Janice’s friends knocked at her door to tell her about the incident, she said “not for one minute” did she think that she might have been killed.



“When I ran down I looked at the lights and I just couldn’t believe that she was up the other end of the street,” she said.



Janice died instantly.



Ms Kavanagh said the aftermath was “turmoil” and their lives were turned “upside down”.