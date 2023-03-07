AIB Press Photographer Of The Year Award 2023

Irish Examiner's chief photographer was honoured at the 45th AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards 2023 which took place in the RDS on Friday 3rd March.



Dan Linehan won 1st place for his exceptional work in the category of Daily Life and People. The judges said the winning entry of the O'Callaghan family on Garrettstown beach in Cork is an exceptional photograph that is 'expertly composed' and 'captures the delight and joy on the family’s faces'.



The Overall winner at the event, which is organised by the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI), was Mark Condren of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent.



Awards were presented across 10 categories including a new AIB Sustainability Award.



Here is a full list of winners.