AIB Press Photographer Of The Year Award 2023

Irish Examiner's chief photographer was honoured at the 45th AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards 2023 which took place in the RDS on Friday 3rd March.
Dan Linehan won 1st place for his exceptional work in the category of Daily Life and People. The judges said the winning entry of the O'Callaghan family on Garrettstown beach in Cork is an exceptional photograph that is 'expertly composed' and 'captures the delight and joy on the family’s faces'.
The Overall winner at the event, which is organised by the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI), was Mark Condren of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent.
Awards were presented across 10 categories including a new AIB Sustainability Award.
Here is a full list of winners.
Daily Life & People
The O’Callaghan family cool down on the beach at Garrettstown, Co. Cork, during record daily temperatures in July.
Dan Linehan, Irish Examiner
1st
Dan Linehan
IRISH EXAMXINER
2nd
John Kelly
THE CLARE CHAMPION
3rd
Niall Carson
PA MEDIA
News
OVER THE BORDER: A tear drop rolls down a young woman’s cheek aboard a bus after fleeing from Ukraine to Romania, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania.
Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters
1st
Clodagh Kilcoyne
REUTERS
2nd
Clodagh Kilcoyne
REUTERS
3rd
Dara Mac Dónaill
THE IRISH TIMES
Sports Action
FLYING FINISH: Munster’s Damian de Allende scores a try despite Henry Slade of Exeter Chiefs during a Heineken Champions Cup game.Billy Stickland, Inpho Photography
1st
Billy Stickland
INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY
2nd
Gary Carr
INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY
3rd
James Crombie
INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY
Sports Feature
FULL BODIED DISCOURSE: Conor Cox of Roscommon, left, and Johnny Heaney of Galway tussle off the ball during the Connacht FBD League Final match between Galway and Roscommon at NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Sam Barnes, Sportsfile
1st
Sam Barnes
SPORTSFILE
2nd
Lorraine O'Sullivan
LORRAINE OSULLIVAN PHOTOGRAPHY
3rd
Ryan Byrne
INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY
Portrait
WORN OUT: A woman in an IDP camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, after she had to walk for days when her crops failed and animals died. Somalia is the second most climate-vulnerable country in the world. The country is currently on the brink of famine. Four rainy seasons in a row have failed – a climatic event not seen in at least 40 years.
Mark Condren, Irish Independent/ Sunday Independent
1st
Mark Condren
IRISH INDEPENDENT/ SUNDAY INDEPENDENT
2nd
David Fitzgerald
SPORTSFILE
3rd
Eamon Ward
EAMON WARD PHOTOGRAPHY
Nature & The Environment
HERON ON THE HUNT: Heron being chased by a mallard after snatching her duckling on the Upper Lake, UCD. This site is a biodiversity hub where you can see wildlife in action. Nick Bradshaw, Freelance/The Irish Times
1st
Nick Bradshaw
FREELANCE/THE IRISH TIMES
2nd
Laura Hutton
THE IRISH TIMES
3rd
Maura Hickey
FREELANCE
Politics
YES MINISTERS: Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe pictured before attending a Budget 2023 photocall. Tom Honan, Freelance
1st
Tom Honan
FREELANCE
2nd
Frank McGrath
IRISH INDEPENDENT/ SUNDAY INDEPENDENT
3rd
Kenneth O’Halloran
FREELANCE
Arts & The Entertainment
THE BEADY EYE: Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell speaking to media at the premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin at the Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin .Alan Betson, The Irish Times
1st
Alan Betson
THE IRISH TIMES
2nd
Leon Farrell
PHOTOCALL IRELAND
3rd
Leon Farrell
PHOTOCALL IRELAND
Reportage
CHARLIE’S CHALLENGE: Following his public announcement and acceptance that he was suffering with Motor Neurone Disease, veteran Irish journalist Charlie Bird set himself the challenge of climbing the 2,500ft holy mountain of Croagh Patrick. This was to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Foundation and Pieta House, but also to show life challenges could be overcome. In doing this, he unintentionally brought the country together at a time when another man was trying to divide the world. People from all over the country supported his efforts throughout, none more so than his wife Claire and his beloved companion Tiger. Gerry Mooney, Irish Independent/Sunday Independent
1st
Gerry Mooney
IRISH INDEPENDENT/ SUNDAY INDEPENDENT
2nd
Morgan Treacy
INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY
3rd
Jonathan Porter
PRESS EYE
Multimedia
TRUE TO TYPE: Following a brain haemorrhage, Leo Molloy turned his passion for collecting and restoring vintage typewriters into a full time job. Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times
1st
Bryan O’Brien
THE IRISH TIMES
2nd
James Crombie
INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY
3rd
Ronan McGrade
RONAN MCGRADE PHOTOGRAPHY
Sustainability Award
Foliage explodes from a bed in an abandoned hotel on the West Coast of Ireland. The hotel closed six years ago and is now only visited by urban explorers. Laura Hutton, The Irish Times
