A family enjoys a day at the beach in Garrettstown, Co. Cork, on one of the record-breaking hot days during the summer of 2022. Expertly composed it captures the delight and joy on the family’s faces as the young boy throws a bucket of water over everyone to cool them down.Pic Dan Linehan

AIB Press Photographer Of The Year Award 2023

Irish Examiner photographer Dan Linehan wins first place in Daily Life & People category in the AIB Press Photographer Awards 2023.

Irish Examiner's chief photographer was honoured at the 45th AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards 2023 which took place in the RDS on Friday 3rd March.

Dan Linehan won 1st place for his exceptional work in the category of Daily Life and People. The judges said the winning entry of the O'Callaghan family on Garrettstown beach in Cork is an exceptional photograph that is  'expertly composed' and 'captures the delight and joy on the family’s faces'. 

The Overall winner at the event, which is organised by the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI), was Mark Condren of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent.

Awards were presented across 10 categories including a new AIB Sustainability Award.

Here is a full list of winners.

Daily Life & People

The O’Callaghan family cool down on the beach at Garrettstown, Co. Cork, during record daily temperatures in July. Dan Linehan

Dan Linehan, Irish Examiner

1st

Dan Linehan

IRISH EXAMXINER

2nd

John Kelly

THE CLARE CHAMPION

3rd

Niall Carson

PA MEDIA

News

OVER THE BORDER: A tear drop rolls down a young woman’s cheek aboard a bus after fleeing from Ukraine to Romania, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania.Clodagh Kilcoyne

Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters

1st

Clodagh Kilcoyne

REUTERS

2nd

Clodagh Kilcoyne

REUTERS

3rd

Dara Mac Dónaill

THE IRISH TIMES

Sports Action

FLYING FINISH: Munster’s Damian de Allende scores a try despite Henry Slade of Exeter Chiefs during a Heineken Champions Cup game. Billy Stickland

1st

Billy Stickland

INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY

2nd

Gary Carr

INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY

3rd

James Crombie

INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY

Sports Feature

FULL BODIED DISCOURSE: Conor Cox of Roscommon, left, and Johnny Heaney of Galway tussle off the ball during the Connacht FBD League Final match between Galway and Roscommon at NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo.

1st

Sam Barnes

SPORTSFILE 

2nd

Lorraine O'Sullivan

LORRAINE OSULLIVAN PHOTOGRAPHY

3rd

Ryan Byrne

INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY

Portrait

WORN OUT: A woman in an IDP camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, after she had to walk for days when her crops failed and animals died. Somalia is the second most climate-vulnerable country in the world. The country is currently on the brink of famine. Four rainy seasons in a row have failed – a climatic event not seen in at least 40 years.

Mark Condren, Irish Independent/ Sunday Independent

1st

Mark Condren

IRISH INDEPENDENT/ SUNDAY INDEPENDENT

2nd

David Fitzgerald

SPORTSFILE

3rd

Eamon Ward

EAMON WARD PHOTOGRAPHY

Nature & The Environment

HERON ON THE HUNT: Heron being chased by a mallard after snatching her duckling on the Upper Lake, UCD. This site is a biodiversity hub where you can see wildlife in action.

1st

Nick Bradshaw

FREELANCE/THE IRISH TIMES 

2nd

Laura Hutton

THE IRISH TIMES

3rd

Maura Hickey

FREELANCE 

Politics

YES MINISTERS: Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe pictured before attending a Budget 2023 photocall.

1st

Tom Honan

FREELANCE

2nd

Frank McGrath

IRISH INDEPENDENT/ SUNDAY INDEPENDENT

3rd

Kenneth O’Halloran

FREELANCE

Arts & The Entertainment

THE BEADY EYE: Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell speaking to media at the premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin at the Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin .Alan Betson, The Irish Times

1st

Alan Betson

THE IRISH TIMES 

2nd

Leon Farrell

PHOTOCALL IRELAND 

3rd

Leon Farrell

PHOTOCALL IRELAND

Reportage

CHARLIE’S CHALLENGE: Following his public announcement and acceptance that he was suffering with Motor Neurone Disease, veteran Irish journalist Charlie Bird set himself the challenge of climbing the 2,500ft holy mountain of Croagh Patrick. This was to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Foundation and Pieta House, but also to show life challenges could be overcome. In doing this, he unintentionally brought the country together at a time when another man was trying to divide the world. People from all over the country supported his efforts throughout, none more so than his wife Claire and his beloved companion Tiger. Gerry Mooney, Irish Independent/Sunday Independent

1st

Gerry Mooney

IRISH INDEPENDENT/ SUNDAY INDEPENDENT 

2nd

Morgan Treacy

INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY

3rd

Jonathan Porter

PRESS EYE

Multimedia

TRUE TO TYPE: Following a brain haemorrhage, Leo Molloy turned his passion for collecting and restoring vintage typewriters into a full time job.

1st

Bryan O’Brien

THE IRISH TIMES

2nd

James Crombie

INPHO PHOTOGRAPHY 

3rd

Ronan McGrade

RONAN MCGRADE PHOTOGRAPHY

Sustainability Award

Foliage explodes from a bed in an abandoned hotel on the West Coast of Ireland. The hotel closed six years ago and is now only visited by urban explorers.

Irish Examiner Longread

 