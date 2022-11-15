Men's Health, with Cork University Hospital: Actions that men can take to enhance their health 

icon The rehab team gave me back my confidence after the heart attack. They built me up, mentally and physically

Dave Doyle former CUH cardiac inpatient, reflects on why he feels lucky to be alive.

when Dave Doyle’s father died from a heart attack at 59, he vowed he’d get a complete health check done privately when he reached his fifties. He did so in Dublin in 2021.



What showed up, he says, was that his cholesterol was ‘a bit high’. So he took the statins that were prescribed and carried on with his life.



“I did stress tests, and [coronary] calcium tests. I did everything I could. Then three or four months after the complete health check, on an Easter Sunday morning in 2021, while out walking with my wife, I got chest pain, after walking up a hill.



“I thought I had indigestion. I couldn’t keep going. I’d left my phone in the car but a group strolling behind us knew a retired doctor who lived nearby. They called him and he came down, then he contacted another doctor. Soon there were three doctors, none my own, around me. While we waited for an ambulance, one called for his daughter to bring an aspirin.”