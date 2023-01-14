Irish Examiner Readers Photography Competition
Winners 2022
With over 1,500 entries submitted during the course of the year, our 2022 competition has finally come to an end and we have some amazing images to share with you as our winners are announced
Cover Image: 2022 winning image, taken by Chris Martin, Cork. Howling monkeys at Fota
Introduction by Jim Coughlan, Visual Media Manager Irish Examiner.
The Irish Examiner Readers Photography Competition is a competition unlike most others. It is open to all our readers. So it doesn't matter if you are a seasoned photographer, or just like to take photographs with your smartphone, this competition is for you. Sometimes it's about having a good eye for composition and colour, and sometimes it's just about being in the right place at the right time to catch that special moment.
Covid is still quite prevalent, and that has played a part in the volume and types of submissions we have received this year ... not that many entries received with actual humans in them unfortunately. This does not take from the quality of the entries, however, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for taking the time to enter our 2022 competition. Congratulations to our winner, Chris Martin, and our two runners-up Pawel Zigmunt and Todor Tilev.
We had seven judges on our panel again this year and, as always, the quality of the entries makes for difficult decision-making. Being a part of the Readers Competition is such an enjoyable experience all year through for those of us in Irish Examiner who are involved and we hope you also enjoy our winning pictures and selection of entries below. Our overall winner this year gets €1000 and €250 goes to each of our two runners-up.
I would also like to remind you that our 2023 competition is now officially open and ready for entries. Two weekly winners are picked each week and announced in the Forum section of our Saturday edition of the Irish Examiner. The weekly winners go forward to our final at the end of the year.
Overall Winner
Howler monkeys, one of the loudest animals in the world, photographed at Fota Wildlife Park hitting all the right notes.
Picture: Chris Martin, Cork
This year’s Readers Photography Competition winner, Chris Martin, has been into photography for as long as he can remember.
The 53-year-old, originally from Cheshire in England, has been living in Douglas for the past fifteen years and has developed a major grá for Fota Wildlife Park where he snapped his winning shot.
“I’ve always been drawn to animals and Fota is such a great place to take photographs,” he said.
Speaking about the inspiration behind his winning snap, Chris said he hadn’t heard howler monkeys actually howling before and was curious.
“I wanted to hear them because they are one of the loudest animals in the world.
“That particular morning, I got there early, nobody else was around and the three monkeys started to howl, and it really was incredibly loud.
“I took loads of photographs but this one stood out because it looks like they’re all in harmony, one singing a low note, one singing a middle note and one singing a high note,” he said.
Chris Martin, Douglas, Cork who was announced as this year's winner of the Irish Examiner Readers Photography competition for 2022 for his picture of the Howler Monkeys at Fota Wildlife Park, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
The season pass holder loves that as well as getting up close and personal with exotic animals at Fota, natives like red squirrels and herons can also roam the park.
As well as shooting at Fota, the Nikon enthusiast also tries to spot otters in Cork city, in the River Lee.
“That’s my favourite thing at the moment, looking for otters in the city,” he said.
For now, photography is just a hobby for Chris as he works in IT at Laya Healthcare, but he really enjoys the “bit of peace and quiet and mindfulness” that photography brings.
Chris’ long-term partner Debbie also enjoys nature and animal watching.
Chris was shocked when he found out he was the overall winner of the competition.
“There are some really stunning photographs from the weekly winners, so I’m quite pleased to be picked as the overall winner because there are some stunning photographs there,” he said.
If you want to check out more of Chris’ photography, you can find him on Instagram @looselenscap.
Runner Ups
Moody morning at dead tree in Doo Lough valley Doo Lough, County Mayo
Picture: Pawel Zygmunt, Dublin
I went to Saltee Island in County Wexford in Ireland, where I took this picture of the Gannets.
Picture: Todor Tilev, Co.Westmeath.
Finalists
Moody sunset over the Nuns Beach in beautiful Co. Kerry.
Picture: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway
Enjoying the warmth of the evening sun.
Picture: Bryan Enright, Kerry
You looking at me?
Picture: Kevin O'Grady, Belfast.
"I've got you under my skin".
Photo: Joan Brayden, Dublin.
Break of dawn at Port of Galway.
Picture: Michael Deligan, Galway.
Sheer joy at the playground. Alastair Palmer (2).
Picture: Carol Caplice, Cork.
Ferris wheel in Galway Christmas Market.
Picture: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway
Charming fishing hut in Connemara.
Picture: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway
Nepali woman smiling in Swayambhu Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Picture: Yasser Alaa Mobarak, Egypt
Enjoyed a lovely sunny walk at Fota House & Gardens on 1st June and thrilled to meet a friendly Red Squirrel along the pathways. Such a stunning location and well worth a visit.
Picture: Brian Fahy, Cork
Seagull having crab for lunch at the Harper's Island Wetlands in Cork Harbour.
Picture: Rory O'Connor, Cork
"Look son, sun". My nephews dogs admiring the lovely March sun at the weekend.
Picture: Sean McInerney, Cork
Swell evening at the Fastnet.
Picture: Rory O'Connor, Cork
The sandy beaches of Port Arthur in Gweedore, Donegal.
Picture: Kyle Gallagher, Donegal.
About to rain at farmhouse near Mahon Falls, Co Waterford. Returning from Mahon Falls to Dungarvan - I sensed the moody weather atmosphere as I passed this farmhouse.
Picture: Robbie Robinson, Cork.
A deer with attitude on the Ring of Kerry, overlooking the lakes of Killarney.
Picture: Vivienne Hoary, Aghabullogue, Co.Cork.
Blade runner. A fly on on a dew covered blade of grass at Leixlip Manor.
Picture: Gerry Kavanagh, Galway
A walk to the Weir Bridge ,Killarney on a beautiful June day. This little Fawn was standing in the path on our walk back and was happy to let me take their photo.
Picture: Marie Hayes
