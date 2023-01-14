The Irish Examiner Readers Photography Competition is a competition unlike most others. It is open to all our readers. So it doesn't matter if you are a seasoned photographer, or just like to take photographs with your smartphone, this competition is for you. Sometimes it's about having a good eye for composition and colour, and sometimes it's just about being in the right place at the right time to catch that special moment.



Covid is still quite prevalent, and that has played a part in the volume and types of submissions we have received this year ... not that many entries received with actual humans in them unfortunately. This does not take from the quality of the entries, however, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for taking the time to enter our 2022 competition. Congratulations to our winner, Chris Martin, and our two runners-up Pawel Zigmunt and Todor Tilev.



We had seven judges on our panel again this year and, as always, the quality of the entries makes for difficult decision-making. Being a part of the Readers Competition is such an enjoyable experience all year through for those of us in Irish Examiner who are involved and we hope you also enjoy our winning pictures and selection of entries below. Our overall winner this year gets €1000 and €250 goes to each of our two runners-up.



I would also like to remind you that our 2023 competition is now officially open and ready for entries. Two weekly winners are picked each week and announced in the Forum section of our Saturday edition of the Irish Examiner. The weekly winners go forward to our final at the end of the year.



For full details and to upload your entry click here.