 

In pictures: All the action as 6,000 kids take part in Cork City sports day'

 

Approx 6,000 children from national schools across the county attended the Cork Primary School Sports at Munster Technological University (MTU) on Thursday 01.06.2023.

Boys from Coomhola NS, Ballylickey

A determined Jack Casey, Farran NS taking part in the relay races.

Boys relay race at the Cork Primary School Sports

Robert Leahy, Timoleague NS in action in the boys relay races

Peter Sarsfield, Kilworth NS in action in the boys relay races

Ava Hegarty, Lisgriffin NS competing in a sprint heat

Jessie O'Suilleabhain, Gaelscoil an Teaghlaigh Naofa, Ballyphehane still manages a smile despite a fall across the finish line as he took the win in his U7 boys sprint heat
Picture: Larry Cummins

Dara O'Rourke, Scoil Bhride, Crossmahon (Bandon) with his trophy for a heat win in the U7 race.

Sean O'Leary, Scoil Mhuire NS, Schull

Making waves.. Girls from Kealkill NS watch the action from the stand

COUNTY CHAMPIONS.... Gods Power Ona-Kelly (u7) and Robert O'Connor (u10) from Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Carrigtwohill

Jonathan Bowens, Ballymartle NS wins his heat

Conor Cremin, St Lachteens NS, Donoughmore

Eoin Hayes takes a win in the U11 sprint

Boys competing at the Cork Primary School

Brian Crowley, Knockskeagh NS crosses the finish line in the boys relay heats

Boys on the start line for their sprint race

Gearoid O'Keeffe, Knockavilla NS crosses the finish line

Noah Traynor, Goggins Hill NS with his mum Michelle Traynor

A smiling James O'Donnabhain, Under 13 Cork County Champion, from Gaelscoil Ui Riordain, Ballincollig with parents Donal O'Donovan and Bridget Cleary

U8 COUNTY CHAMPION.... Charlie Cummins, St Joseph's NS completed two-in-a-row county final wins, pictured with teacher Sean O'Loinsigh and dad Trevor Cummins

Ruby Mehigan from Gaelscoil na Dúglaise
Picture: Brian Lougheed

Clodagh Hosford and Aoibheann Wynne from Douglas Gaelscoil at the Primary Schools Athletics Blitz

Ruth Ní Aodáin, Síofra Nic Eoin and Emma Ní Riain from Gaelscoil Uí Riada, Bishopstown

Mason Fitzpatrick from St. Michael's Blackrock

Anna May Ní Chioleáin and Ruby Mehigan from Gaelscoil na Dúglaise

Paige Minihane from St. Michael's in Blackrock

Pupils from Gaelscoil Uí Riada, Bishopstown at the Primary Schools Athletics Blitz

Pupils from Gaelscoil na Dúglaise having a fun time at the Primary Schools Athletics Blitz

Pupils from Gaelscoil Uí Riada, Bishopstown having a great time at the Primary Schools Athletics Blitz

Alex Nic Gabhann from Gaelscoil Uí Riada

Rosie O'Leary and Elle Slattery

