Premier League 2021/22

Ins: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa, £100m), Scott Carson (Derby, free)



Outs: Eric Garcia (Barcelona, free), Sergio Aguero (Barcelona, free), Angelino (RB Leipzig, £16m), Jack Harrison (Leeds, £11m), Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg, £11m).

Key man: This week, Grealish. Before the end of the month, it may well be Kane. Any time the British transfer record is broken by 25%, the spotlight will be on that signing and the former Villa man certainly has the potential to become a massive figure at home and globally, playing in such a star-studded cast. Should they succeed in their pursuit of Kane, however, the emphasis will obviously shift.



Recruitment: A squad that won the title by 12 points, arguably, did not need much adding to it but City’s move for Grealish was the sort of statement buy that should have their rivals running for the hills. Sergio Aguero was the only major figure to depart the Etihad this summer - although Guardiola admits there are “three or four” senior players who want to follow him out, Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte among them. But the signing of Kane would certainly help supporters forget all about the loss of their all-time leading goalscorer.



What they still need: At the time of writing, Gabriel Jesus remains the only senior, orthodox centre-forward on City’s books although, as was the case for most of last season, Guardiola seemed to take great delight in sweeping all before him without a recognised striker on the pitch. He even talked about Grealish as a possible “false nine” this week. That said, the City manager would still rather land Kane than not.



Verdict: The smart money should all be placed on City for the league title; it is virtually impossible to make any other case. Even if City suffered a catastrophic lengthy injury to a key man like Dias, Grealish or De Bruyne, there is so much depth in the squad that they would be able to cope. City’s shadow squad has been good enough to win the last four, and five out of the last six, League Cups so let’s assume that one is in the bag. It then becomes a question, almost, of whether Guardiola can be bothered adding the FA Cup to the list. Domestic issues are incidental, however, As has been the case since he arrived, Guardiola’s sole raison d’être is to win the Champions League.