The art of the fall: The only cert in horse racing

DISAPPOINTMEMT: Jockey Ruby Walsh walks back to the weigh room after collecting his saddle from Annie Power after their fall at the last hurdle in 2015.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Before every outing a jockey considers the card and maps out tactics. Part of that is looking out for dodgy jumpers with poor records. Even still, try as they may sometimes the field is a fickle mistress. Both O’Sullivan and Mullins laugh about it because if they didn’t, they would pull their hair out. Pinballing around the pack during a race and sure enough, they end up behind the exact liability they were trying to avoid.





“Sod’s law,” says Barry Geraghty with a chuckle. A sure thing.



“At the same time, I remember going out before Tiger Roll’s Grand National thinking, ‘he is too small. He won’t get around here’. He went and won it. Usually, you know the ones you don’t want to be behind.” So, a jockey clings on to a 500kg horse motoring along at speeds of up to 50kph and then comes down. The key is what comes after. These animals can deliver 1,000 Newtons of force in a single kick. They wear steel or aluminium shoes. A glance is dangerous. As for a stamp, devastating.



Consider this: in the final five years of Barry Geraghty’s career he missed a combined total of 18 months having broken both legs, both arms, his shoulder blade, eight ribs and punctured his lung.



“One of them, the arm, was impact. The rest were all kicks,” he says. “That can be anything or everything. Sometimes you have some control. I remember falling at the last in Galway out front on the rail. I was able to look as I was passing the pillars in the rail, trying to pick my spot to get through.



“If I stayed on the course, I’d get the shit kicked out of me. Sometimes you can have some influence on where you are going and even if you don’t, you’d be surprised at how well your instincts steer you in a split second.”



“There is a massive difference between a kick and being stood on,” adds Walsh. “And a kick is still bad. Still if you are moving the force isn’t as great. If you are static and stood on, it is a much greater impact. I’m not a physics genius but there is some dispersal of power if you are moving.”



A back protector and helmet can only do so much. After one particularly heavy fall Walsh crumbled into a ball. As the field passed by a horse came down on his shoulder blade. The force was such that it drove his elbow down and crushed his humerus, breaking the bone in three places.



Both Walsh and Geraghty worked with Santry physio Enda King to rehab after injuries and build a frame capable of withstanding the assured blows. A serious stint of core work helped them hold on longer; often returning from the point of no return. That strength also provided a spring and a bounce when they did drop.



In 2019 Geraghty endured a brutal fall and a subsequent kick that left him with two fractures in his right leg. This was the tipping point in a run of dreadful injuries. For a decade, he was the ultimate cerebral figure on track well accustomed to pain and punishment. Psychologically though, the season-on-season agony started to grind. With the help of King, he practiced the process of falling. Learned to embrace it all over again.