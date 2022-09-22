LIMERICK

HOT SHOT: The Golf Course at Adare Manor par-5 18th. It won’t be long before Adare’s 18th becomes one of the most recognisable holes in world golf. The Ryder Cup will do that. The River Maigue divides the hole and threatens every shot. For those with power and bravery you can cross the river on your second. The rest of us wait for the third and hope to get close to the pin on a vast, slippery green.

HIDDEN BEAUTY: Ballyneety par-4 5th. A big hole that slips off a precipice. Lay up at the crest (200m) and leave a towering 200m approach to a well-defended green below, or drive over the crest and see how far down the hill you get (and what an awkward stance you’re left with).



