Camera Classics 2022

Murder Ball

Greece's Konstantinos Kakaris leads the scrap for possession in the Water Polo World Championship game against Italy last July in Budapest. It's a sport where all is not what it seems on the surface - "It's really the fine art of looking as calm as possible above the water, but being as dirty as possible and getting away with as much as possible under the water," Canadian veteran Constantine Kudaba says.



Picture: Tom Pennington, Getty Images