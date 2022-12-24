Suzane Shahbazian competing at August's Commonwealth Games

Camera Classics 2022

THE MOST MEMORABLE SPORTS PICTURES 

From local GAA fields to the events that stopped the world, here’s our selection of the most breathtaking pictures of the year.

COVER IMAGE

GOLDEN MOMENT: Canada's Suzanna Shahbazian (and ribbon) competing at August's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Canada won the team event with Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Shahbazian. Picture: Clive Brunskill, Getty Images

Camera Classics 2022

THE MOST MEMORABLE SPORTS PICTURES 

From local GAA fields to the events that stopped the world, here’s our selection of the most breathtaking pictures of the year.

 

 icon Golden Moment

Canada's Suzanna Shahbazian (and ribbon) competing at August's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham Canada won the team event with Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Shahbazian.

Picture: Clive Brunskill, Getty Images

Amid The Bedlam

The wonderful Katie Taylor - still the most popular sportsperson in Ireland - celebrates with her brother Lee and mother Bridget after her undisputed world lightweight championship win over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Picture: Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile

Katie Taylor celebrates her victory for the world lightweight championship

On Top Of The World

Germany's Markus Eisenbichler takes flight in the Men's Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, last January.

Picture: Bjorn Reichert, NordicFocus.

Germany's Markus Eisenbichler at the four Hills Tournament

Hitting The Heights

Injury curtailed his progress but Kerry's Stefan Okunbor is a name to watch out for in 2023. Last January, he showed his athleticism over Limerick's Darragh Tracey in a McGrath Cup game in Tralee.

Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile

Kerry's Stefan Okunbor and Limerick's Darragh Tracey

Washed Out

An unidentified competitor washes off some Dublin after completing September's Liffey Swim.

Picture: James Crombie, INPHO

Unidentified competitor washing off at Dublins Liffey Swim

Thunder Road

The rain came tumbling down on Cork's little All-Ireland but it didn't deter Togher's new blue wave as Ger Cunningham's St Finbarr's annexed their first county hurling title in almost thirty years.

Picture: George Hatchell

Rain coming down at Cork's Little All-Ireland

Black Ice

Germany's Alisa Efimova and Ruben Blommaert perform in the Grand Prix of Figure Skating at Espoo Metro Areena in Finland in November.

Picture: Jurij Kodrun, ISU via Getty Images

Alisa Efimova and Ruben Blommaert performance

Nifty At 50

It was a stellar first season on the Champions Tour for Pádraig Harrington with three victories and a second placed Order of Merit finish. Here he escapes from the trap at the final hole on Day 2 of the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the UAE.

Picture: Andrew Redington, Getty Images

Padraig Harrington flipss the ball and a dust of sand

Pitch Perfect

Sweden's Jesper Tjader brings the house down in the Men's Freestyle Skiing final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 16.

Picture: Lars Baron, Getty Images

Jesper Tjader at Men's Freestyle skiing final at the Beijing Winter Olympics

No Traffic

Dublin captain Ciarán Kilkenny with the O'Byrne Cup after their final win over Laois last January at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

Picture: Daire Brennan, Sportsfile

Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny witht he O'Byrne cup

Unstoppable

Matthis Lebel of Toulouse on his way to scoring his side's first try despite the tackle of Shane Daly of Munster during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 1 match between Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park in Limerick.

Picture: Harry Murphy, Sportsfile

Matthis Lebel on his way to score despite Shane Daly tackle

Second Serve

Rafa Nadal defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set Australian Open finall at Melbourne Park in January. It was his second Oz Open title and a 21st major single crown in a glittering career.

Picture: Clive Brunskill, Getty Images

Rafa Nadal serving in his math with Daniil Medvedev

Head For Heights

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform a daring lift during the Free Dance at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games last February.

Picture: Matthew Stockman, Getty Images

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier at Beijin Winter Olympics

Hoops Hush

Eanna's Neil Lynch, Marko Tomic, Mark Reynolds, Romonn Nelson and Sean Jenkins keep it DL as Mark Reynolds’ son Luca (4 months) tries to get some sleep after their National Cup first-round meeting against Tralee Warriors in November.

Picture: Tom Maher, Inpho

Players of Eanna with Mark Reynolds son

Rapping The Flag

As her ecstatic colleagues cheered, Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan savoured the Republic's Women's World Cup play-off win at Hampden Park over Scotland. The WNT will compete in its first global spectacular in Australia next summer.

Picture: Ryan Byrne, Inpho.

Denise O'Sullivan celebrates the Republic's Women's World Cup play-off win

Ripped

USA's Noah Lyles wins the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon - and offers the material evidence of his preparatory work for same.

Picture: Steph Chambers, Getty Images

USA's Noah Lyles celebrates his win at the World Athletics Championships

Gripper

An Armagh offender gets too close and personal with Galway's Damien Comer after their marathon All-Ireland SFC quarter-final meeting at Croke Park.

Picture: James Crombie, INPHO

An Armagh offender gets too close and personal with Galway's Damien Comer

Giant Leap

Abigail Irozuru of Team England takes part in a practice jump for the Women's Long Jump Final during Athletics Track & Field on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

Picture: David Ramos, Getty Images

Abigail Irozuru takes part in a practice jump

Colosseum?

Not quite. It's actually Munich and the European Beach Volleyball Championships (well if they can play the World Cup in Qatar...). Germany's Chantal Laboureur and Sarah Schulz get ready to face Dorina Klinger and Ronja Klinger of Austria.

Picture: Adam Pretty, Getty Images

Munich European Beach Volleyball Championships

Riding The Tube

Brazil's Yago Dora competes in the Outerknown Tahiti Pro 2022 on the Men's WSL Championship Tour, in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia in August. Picture: Jerome Brouillet, AFP

Picture: Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile

Yago Dora rides a wave at Outerknown Tahiti Pro 2022

Winner Alright

An unusual and striking angle from Morgan Treacy as Paddy O’Hanlon, on Lord Lariat, celebrates victory in the Irish Grand National at April's Fairyhouse Easter Festival.

Picture: Morgan Treacy, Inpho

Morgan Treacy Celebrates Vitory in the Irish Grand National

Gina Tonic

Germany's Gina Luckenkemper celebrates her victory in the Women's 100m final at the European Championships in Munich.

Picture: Simon Hofmann, Getty Images 

Gina Luckenkemper celebrates her victory

Star Jump

Tralee veteran Kieran Donaghy grabs the rebound from Nil Sabata of Neptune in the National Cup final at the Arena in Tallaght. It was not the first time the dual legend has risen to the occasion for the Warriors and for the sport in general.

Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile

Tralee's Kieran Donaghy grrabs a rebound

Luka Me

Real Madrid's veteran Croatian string-puller Luka Modric celebrates after Los Meringues edged Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.

Picture: David Ramos, Getty Images.

Luka Modric celebrates their victory over Liverpool

Over A Barrel

Irish surfer Conor Maguire taming an impressive barrel wave at sunrise in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo as he takes on the Big Wave Surf season. Maguire has earned a reputation globally as a leading big wave surfer.

Picture: Red Bull, INPHO

Irish surfer Conor Maguire taming an impressive barrel

The Great Wall

In the 80th renewal and seventh stage of the Paris-Nice - 155,5kms from Nice to Col de Turini - the peloton grinds its way up a steep 1,605m climb. Included are Belgium's Wout Van Aert, and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, wearer of the yellow jersey.

Picture: Bas Czerwinski, Getty Images

Cyclist peloton France's Melanie Henique ahead of the Women's 50m Butterfly Heats at

Lots To Spray

France's Melanie Henique ahead of the Women's 50m Butterfly Heats at June's World Championships in Budapest.

Picture: Quinn Rooney, Getty Images

France's Melanie Henique ahead of the Women's 50m Butterfly Heats at

Touch And Go(al)

Ireland's Mack Hansen - facing the land of his birth - keeps the ball alive for Jamison Gibson-Park (eat your heart out ROG) in the Autumn international victory over Dave Rennie's Australia at the Aviva Stadium in November. Ireland finished the year as the world's No.1 ranked side.

Picture: Dan Sheridan,  INPHO

Ireland vs Australia Ireland’s Mack Hansen makes an offload to Jamison Gibson-Park

To The Letter...

Finnish pair Milania Vaananen and Mikhail Akulov follow their lines at January's European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Picture: Jurij Kodrun, Getty Images

Finnish pair Milania Vaananen and Mikhail at January's European Figure Skating Championships

Tangerine Touch

Ireland's John Egan - remind us how this lad isn't playing Premier League football? - celebrates his goal against Scotland at Hampden Park in the Nations League game in September.

Picture: Ryan Byrne, INPHO

John Egan celebrateshis goal

Dreadlocked And Loaded

Finley Bealham and Andrew Porter scrum down at an Ireland captain’s run at Lansdowne Road.

Picture: Billy Stickland, INPHO

Ireland Rugby Captain’s Run, Aviva Stadium,

Demons Dismissed

It's taken some time for Kerry to knock Dublin off their perch, and the Kingdom players' reaction to Sean O'Shea's remarkable last-gasp winning free into Hill 16 tells as much. Killian Spillane and Adrian Spillane celebrate with their neighbour and friend from Kenmare as the Dubs run out of road.

Picture: James Crombie, INPHO

Kingdom players' reaction to Sean O'Shea's remarkable last-gasp winning

Sweet Childs Of Mine

Mayo might have fallen to Kerry in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final but Kevin McLoughlin quicklty gets perspective with his (then) six-week-old twins Odhran and Cadhla.

Picture: James Crombie, INPHO

Kevin McLoughlin with his six week-old twins Odhran Cadhla

Hot Pursuit

Competitors in the Speed Skating Women's Team Pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Picture: Bryan Keane, INPHO 

Competitiors at Speed Skating Women's Team Pursuit

Purple Reign

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka serves during her Women's Singles semi final against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Hologic WTA Tour in Fort Worth, Texas in November.

Picture: Tom Pennington, Getty Images

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka serves during her Women's Singles semi final

Making A Splash

Lea Meyer goes down at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon — though possibly not in the way she had hoped. The German plunged head first into the water pit after catching her leg while attempting to jump the hurdle during the 3000m steeplechase heats. 

Picture: Martin Rickett, PA

Lea Meyer goes down at the wold Championships in Eugene

Photo Bomber

Ok, it's not strictly a sports photo (even if the man behind the camera spends the greater part of his waking hours covering matches) but even the best snappers need that moment of good timing and fortune. Thousands of participants in over 200 locations in 10 countries participated in Darkness Into Light at first light on Saturday, May 7, raising funds for Pieta. In Killarney, Niamh, Gillian and Caoimhe McCarthy plus Martina Mollaghan had a quiet intruder they were unaware of.

Picture: James Crombie, INPHO

Deer Photobombs Darkness Into Light Participants

Ben And Merry

St Finbarr's came from the pack in 2022 to win a Cork Hurling championship, with Ben Cunningham one of the pivotal figures. The final against Blackrock was played in biblical conditions at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. 

Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile 

Ben Cunningham celebrates his victory

It's Not Istanbul

Goodison Park isn't regarded as the most genteel ground in England for visiting teams and their supporters. Toffee fans clear their throats as they await the arrival of the Brentford team bus for the game with Everton last May.

Picture: Gareth Copley, Getty Images

Toffee fans clear their throats as they await the arrival of the Brentford team bus for the game with Everton

The Eyes Have It

Grace Hodgins competing in the Irish Open Championship at the National Aquatic Centre in April.

Picture: Morgan Treacy, INPHO

The eyes have it: Grace Hodgins competing in the Irish Open Championship at the National Aquatic Centre in April.

Glovely Stuff

Mexico's Abraham Ancer taking it handy on the 10th tee of his native Open championship at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta.

Picture: Hector Vivas, Getty Images.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer

Paris Pose

France's Gabin Villiere swan dives over for his second, and Les Bleus' third, try in the Six Nations meeting with Italy at Stade de France last February. The French come to Dublin on February 11, 2023 for a pivotal 6N encounter with Andy Farrell's Ireland.

Picture: Shaun Botterill, Getty Images

France's Gabin Villiere swan dives over

Crosshairs

Leinster's bloodied Michael Ala'alatoa sizes up the Ospreys in a URC game.

Picture: Dan Sheridan, INPHO

Leinster's bloodied Michael Ala'alatoa sizes up the Ospreys in a URC game.

Sisters Be Doing It

Wanita Phakerood of Clann na Banna, Down, left, Aisling Boland of Navan O'Mahony's, Meath, during the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers & Others National Blitz day, hosted by the Naomh Mearnóg & St Sylvester's GAA clubs in Dublin.

Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile

ports Direct Gaelic4Mothers & Others National Blitz day

Fall Guys

Saudi Arabia keeper Mohammed Al-Owais takes man, ball and all (including his own Yasser Al-Shahrani) in their shock World Cup win over Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. It didn't halt Messi and co's progress, however.

Picture: Adam Davy, PA Wire.

Saudi Arabia Goalkepper stopping a ball against Argentina

Having A Ball

Taoiseach Micheal Martin with Cllr Tomy Fitzgerald, and Diarmuid Hallissy, Sunday’s Well RFC president at the opening of the International Mixed Ability rugby tournament at Musgrave Park. 
Picture: 

Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Michael Martin, Tommy Fitzgelard and Dairmund Halissy at International Mixed Ability Rugby

Murder Ball

Greece's Konstantinos Kakaris leads the scrap for possession in the Water Polo World Championship game against Italy last July in Budapest. It's a sport where all is not what it seems on the surface - "It's really the fine art of looking as calm as possible above the water, but being as dirty as possible and getting away with as much as possible under the water," Canadian veteran Constantine Kudaba says.

Picture: Tom Pennington, Getty Images

Greece's Konstantinos Kakaris leads the scrap for possession in the Water Polo World

The Final Hole

Tiger Woods milks the rapturous welcome from the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th and final hole of his Open Championship effort at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July. It was his last major at the old course.

Picture: Richard Heathcote, R&A via Getty Images 

Tiger Woods walking to the final Hole of His Open Championship

Couldn't Watch Him

Limerick's Aaron Gillane has the gift of the goal, the ability to swoop at the key moments for game-breaking goals. Here he nets against Tipperary, despite the best efforts of Craig Morgan, Cathal Barrett and goalkeeper Barry Hogan.

Picture: James Crombie,  INPHO

Limerick's Aaron Gillane has the gift of the goal
 
Irish Examiner logo

Irish Examiner Longread

 

If you enjoyed this immersive read, you may also like these

Catherine The Fake
James Crombie
Hot Shots & Hidden Beauties
Golf Hidden Gems
Execution Time: 0.254 s