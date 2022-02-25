In pictures: War in Europe as Russia invades Ukraine
Ukraine reels in shock at Russian assault that leaves death and destruction in its wake
Hundreds of residents from a residential building damaged by a missile gather in a bomb shelter in the basement of a school on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
PICTURE: Pierre Crom/Getty Images
WARNING:This gallery contains graphic images that some may find distressing.
in the end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was swift and brutal, starting with a pre-dawn attack which was quickly followed by multiple assaults across the country. After a lengthy build-up in recent months, the worst fears of Ukrainian citizens were realised on Thursday, February 24th, in an unprecedented onslaught which left scores dead, thousands displaced and millions living in terror.
Both the European Union and the United States quickly rolled out a series of sanctions in response to the military action ordered by Russian President Putin but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded tougher measures as the rocket strikes began to hit Kyiv.
Across the world, the invasion was playing out on rolling news and social media feeds as the global community watched in horror at unfolding events. The day no-one thought would ever arrive was worse than anyone ever imagined.
Irish Examiner Longread