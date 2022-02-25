Puffin winner splash
 

In pictures: War in Europe as Russia invades Ukraine

Ukraine reels in shock at Russian assault that leaves death and destruction in its wake

PICTURE: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

WARNING:This gallery contains graphic images that some may find distressing.

in the end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was swift and brutal, starting with a pre-dawn attack which was quickly followed by multiple assaults across the country. After a lengthy build-up in recent months, the worst fears of Ukrainian citizens were realised on Thursday, February 24th,  in an unprecedented onslaught which left scores dead, thousands displaced and millions living in terror.

Both the European Union and the United States quickly rolled out a series of sanctions in response to the military action ordered by Russian President Putin but Ukrainian President  Volodymyr Zelensky demanded tougher measures as the rocket strikes began to hit Kyiv.  

Across the world, the invasion was playing out on rolling news and social media feeds as the global community watched in horror at unfolding events.   The day no-one thought would ever arrive was worse than anyone ever imagined.

 

Natali Sevriukova reacts as she stands next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

PICTURE: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

A fire-fighter inspects the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

PICTURE: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Hundreds of residents from a residential building damaged by a missile gather in a bomb shelter in the basement of a school on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

PICTURE: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022.

PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

PICTURE: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

PICTURE: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

A Ukrainian serviceman keeps watch at a position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 23, 2022.

PICTURE: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

A man uses a carpet to cover a body stretched out on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022

PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

PICTURE: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

People shelter in a subway station before a curfew comes into effect on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

PICTURE: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

PICTURE: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of assembled vehicles at Bokov Airfield near Mazyr, Belarus.

PICTURE: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

Smoke rises from a power plant after shelling outside the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 22, 2022, a day after Russia recognised east Ukraine's separatist republics and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as "peacekeepers."

PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

A convoy of Russian military vehicles is seen as the vehicles move towards the border in Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on February 23, 2022 in Russian border city Rostov.

PICTURE: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An Ukrainian military tank is seen near Potemkin Stairs in the centre of Odessa after Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
 
PICTURE: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south.
 
PICTURE: AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Firemen extinguish a fire inside a residential building that was hit by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
 
PICTURE: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Cars line up waiting to get gasoline outside a gas station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
 
PICTURE: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

People travel in a tram in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
 
PICTURE: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
 
PICTURE: AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Ukrainian firefighters look at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
 
PICTURE: AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Blood stains are seen on the stairs in a residential building affected by the shelling of Russian troops of a residential area in Piatykhatky, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.
 
PICTURE: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022.

PICTURE: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian firefighters arrive to rescue civilians after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

PICTURE: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Ukrainian service member walks along a trench at a position on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

PICTURE: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A serviceman of Ukrainian Military Forces stays on position on the front line with Russia backed separatists not far from Novohnativka, Donetsk region, on February 20, 2022.

PICTURE: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

PICTURE: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

A burnt plush toy is seen on a shelf in an apartment of a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

PICTURE: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

People donate blood for the army at the Blood Service Center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 25, 2022.

PICTURE: YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

Firemen extinguish a fire inside a residential building that was hit by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

PICTURE: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

