Historian and campaigner, Catherine Corless, whose research uncovered the mass burial scandal at the former mother and baby home Tuam, told the Irish Examiner in November that she believes Bessborough could hide similar horrors.



Ms Corless, who visited the estate in August 2019, said she believes most of the 900 children must be buried near the former mother and baby home itself.

“Those babies at Bessborough, like the babies of Tuam, were just discarded. They were not seen as human beings at all. They were just seen as things to be discarded, not treated with any dignity or respect, and it’s time to turn the tables to give healing back to all the survivors,” she said.



Bessborough is one of 14 former mother and baby homes which are the subject of the Commission’s investigation. In its fifth interim report, published in March 2019, it devotes an entire chapter of the 529-page report to Bessborough.



The Commission says it has established that more than 900 children died in Bessborough or in hospital after being transferred from Bessborough but despite “very extensive inquiries and searches”, it says it has been able to establish the burial place of only 64 children in various city cemeteries.

The Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary has told the Commission that they do not know where other 800-plus children are buried.



The Commission said it finds it very difficult to understand that no member of the congregation was able to say where the children who died there are buried given that the congregation was still providing services to mothers and children right up to the end of the period covered by its investigation, up to 1998.

The congregation was unable to explain why there were designated child burial grounds in Castlepollard and Sean Ross mother and baby homes, but not in Bessborough.



The congregation provided the Commission with an affidavit about burials generally but the Commission said the affidavit was, “in many respects, speculative, inaccurate and misleading”.



“The affidavit states that all of the children buried in the burial grounds of these two institutions were accorded the rites of the Catholic Church and the congregation “did not bury infants in unapproved cemeteries”,” the Commission’s interim report says.

“These assertions may well be true but the congregation provided no evidence to support them. The congregation was unable to elaborate on what the rites of the Catholic Church in relation to child burials were.

“As the congregation accepts that it does not know where most of the Bessborough children are buried, it cannot definitively state that they were not buried in unapproved burial places.”



One member of the congregation who was in Bessborough for most of the period from 1948 to 1998 told the Commission that she did not remember any child deaths during her time there but she implied that the children who did die there were buried in the nun’s burial ground. The Commission says that between 1950 and 1960, 31 children died in Bessborough “so it is rather surprising” that this nun does not remember any deaths.



The nun’s burial ground on Bessborough lands was opened in 1956 but the Commission said it has seen no evidence that the approval of the Minister for Local Government for the opening of this burial ground was sought or granted as was required by law.



It said it has been assumed by former residents and advocacy groups that all the children who died in Bessborough were buried in this cemetery.



But the Commission said just one child, who died in 1994, is buried in this plot, and that while there are some individual memorials to other children who died in Bessborough here, it is unlikely that they are buried in this plot. It said it is possible that dead children were buried within the 60-acre grounds but it said it has found no physical or documentary evidence which indicates that this actually happened.



It also said it is possible that burials took place in the grounds that no longer form part of the Bessborough estate, an area that could extend up to 200 acres.