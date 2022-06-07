Cork coastline from the air

Cork coast from the air


The rugged and unspoilt wild Atlantic coastline is famed the world over for its breathtaking scenery and stunning locations. What better way to soak it all in than from the sky. Using the latest drone technology, Irish Examiner staff photographer Dan Linehan and freelance photographer Andy Gibson captured the magic of Cork’s most enchanting coastal villages and towns, picturesque ports and beautiful beaches.

Schull
Union Hall
Youghal
Roscarbery
Red Strand
Bantry
Clonakilty
Baltimore
Skibbereen
Timoleague

Schull 

Union Hall 

Purchase beautifully framed pictures from our

COASTLINE FROM THE AIR SERIES

directly from the Irish Examiner photo sales website

ORDER HERE

Youghal 

Rosscarbery 

Bantry 

Red Strand and Inchydoney 

Clonakilty 

Baltimore 

Skibbereen 

Timoleague and Courtmacsherry

