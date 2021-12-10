Revealed: The home interiors trends for 2022

THE HOME OFFICE GOES PRO

if you’re one of the legions of workers or self-employed people working from home as I do, it’s time to get a little more serious about that home office exile in 2022. WFH is here to stay, and you could say in this respect alone Covid did us a favour, shaking up the working landscape.



Sort out the storage and give up on that wobbling trestle or cheap flat-pack desk and dining chair. Invest in a solid table of 120cm-170cm in length, at least 76cm deep, and 74cm-76cm in height depending on your stature and chair.



If your laptop is straining your neck, start by introducing a separate keyboard (wireless or USB) working with the screen of the laptop, now elevated to allow you to look only very slightly down. Consider a separate all-in-one computer with everything built into the area behind the screen to supplement working on the go with the laptop.



Acer Aspire 22” models from €599, harveynorman.ie. The surface of any desk should be just below your natural wrist height when it is straight out from the forearm.



The standing height is in the area of 90cm for a surface, but ensure you get this right as there is no chair to tickle up or down a few millimetres. If you’re less than arm’s length from your monitor, it’s too small or your desk is too skinny.