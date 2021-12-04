Sinn Fein is topping the polls, but do you trust it to run the country?

Sinn Féin’s recent alternative budget drew criticisms from Fine Gael that its planned spending package failed to account for almost €3.25bn and that it can’t be trusted with the public finances — a sign there is political mileage to be gained by attacking their figures. This reflects a lingering perception that Sinn Fein can’t do numbers. This is notwithstanding Pearse Doherty’s superb work on tackling the price gouging by the insurance industry. Yes, the party’s primary economic policies come from a socialist perspective and cater for that niche audience in Ireland. It was populist, but it was never mainstream. Under Mary Lou McDonald, the party has already made significant inroads into more affluent and higher-educated voting categories. The adage in Irish politics continues to apply — win the middle classes and you win the election. The party has softened its stance on many policies, including on some of its taxation policies for higher-income earners, and it has made significant efforts in recent years to try to reassure the business community that a Sinn Féin government would not be entirely hostile to them. While all the indications are positive for the party and its backers, the path to power is far from straightforward.

“We’ll have to work with these people in a couple of years,” is the mantra most often repeated these days from lobby groups and agencies that have silenced their previously vocal criticisms. Even in the Dáil, in a sign of changing times, Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore called on Sinn Féin to set out its position on a matter this week on the basis it is “likely to be in government”. Correctly, a greater deal of scrutiny is coming on the party, which in the past has been shamelessly populist, economically illiterate, and woefully inconsistent in its policy creation. Today’s examination by the Irish Examiner into Sinn Féin’s main policies has elucidated some interesting answers as to its main priorities. Some of the party’s answers are far from radical and sit neatly alongside those of Fianna Fáil, Labour, and the Social Democrats. Some are dubious in terms of the cost to fund, not only in year one, but long term. Take one example. Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane this week called for free antigen tests for everyone, a €500m decision as Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out. Such a policy was not isolated. Many of the spending measures proposed by Sinn Féin to us are hugely expensive and what is missing in the totality is a credible and coherent plan to deliver it. There is no magic money tree in government. You are spending real money that has to be raised in taxes or borrowed.

Sinn Féin certainly left a number of seats behind it at the last election and is set to dramatically increase it current Dáil seats number of 37.

Spooked by the woeful 2019 local and European elections, it was over-zealous in de-selecting candidates just weeks before its 2020 surge materialised.

Now, what is clear is that many of its current TDs were elected on the crest of the Sinn Féin wave, as opposed to the personal vote they attracted.

Several TDs had been rejected as council candidates just eight months previously, while Patricia Ryan went on holidays in the middle of the campaign and still got elected.



Also, of those who did get elected, there are some doubts over the abilities of the new TDs.



It appears the party knows that too — housing a number of its TDs in offices in the basement of Leinster House, away from the party’s leading lights.

Next time around, the party will be seeking to expand on its 37 seats and could realistically scoop more than 50.

Winning 50-plus seats would certainly put it in the driving seat to form the next government, but still well short of a Dáil majority.

Thus, finding coalition partners is a must and it is an open question as to which parties would actually be prepared to share power with Sinn Féin.

It is highly doubtful that a jaded and bruised Fine Gael, having been in power since 2011, could fathom continuing in government for a fourth term.

It would be bad for the country and bad for the party.

The same cannot be said of Fianna Fáil, whose future is questionable.

Based on a succession of polls, Fianna Fáil is consistently only the third most popular party in the country, but the inevitable change of leader from Micheál Martin could help revive its fortunes.



Even if the party was to return with fewer seats than Sinn Féin, it could well fancy its chances of entering power knowing it has far more experience in governing.

Another important aspect to remember is that Sinn Féin has, at best, a limited knowledge of how the actual machinery of government works.

Pearse Doherty, the party’s deputy leader in the Dáil, has been a leading force of the party’s modernisation and move to the centre.

Party sources have conceded that they don’t have any interaction with or knowledge of who the key officials are, nor do they have any experience of progressing legislation as ministers through the Oireachtas and affecting change.