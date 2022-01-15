2021 Readers' Photography Competition

Introduction by Jim Coughlan, Visual Media Manager

2021 has been a difficult year for everyone due Covid-19. Because of the many restrictions, it has been difficult to find ways to enjoy ourselves and to express ourselves. Luckily we have had some fairly decent weather and most of us have been able to get out in the fresh air, go for walks and explore the fantastic landscape and nature we have in this country. There is so much to enjoy and so much to find if you go looking.



Our readers have been out exploring the countryside, camera in hand, taking amazing pictures for our Readers' Photography Competition. We have had almost 4,000 entries this year, each one a testament to the great talent we have for photography in Ireland. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for taking the time to enter our 2021 competition and also to congratulate our worthy winners this year.



We had seven judges on our panel this year and, as always, it was a difficult, but a very enjoyable experience. Our overall winner this year gets €1000 and €250 goes to each of our two runners-up.



I would also like to remind you that our 2022 competition is now officially open and ready for entries. Two weekly winners are picked each week and announced in the Forum section of our Saturday edition of the Irish Examiner. The weekly winners go forward to our final at the end of the year.



For full details and to upload your entry click here.