Iam staring once again at the first image. The poise, the symmetry, all the blackness. Eyes closed, Jun Hoong Cheong’s magnificent hair haring towards the water, neither beginning nor ending. All so perfectly framed by Sportsfile’s Ramsey Cardy.



It may not get much of a hearing for best sports picture of 2021 but it is compelling and isn’t photography the most wonderfully subjective area of media and of sport anyway.



Welcome to our annual Camera Classics debate on the matter. As you scroll down through the art, the snapper’s sixth sense and, they will always concede, that necessary dash of good fortune from Ireland's and the world's finest camera men and women.



“I think there is something about the Olympics that brings out the best in photographers,” Cardy explains on the opposite page and there is a generous helping of images from the Tokyo Games, despite the restricted crowds and passion.



Photography is art in all its diverse forms. Some straddle the genres. Is a tearful Lionel Messi, saying his farewells to Barcelona a great sports picture? It is dramatic and newsworthy and was used around the world, but a beautiful sports image? Perhaps not.



With a photograph, the beauty is utterly subjective. What are the primary criteria? The Moment? The significance? Is it meant to be art or drama? Chaos or serenity? Personally, I never like using images with vacant stands or terraces in the background, because they rob the moment of that cacophonous backdrop. And we had too many of those in 2020 – and a fair few in 2021. For instance, I had forgotten that Ireland’s defeat of England in the Six Nations last March was played out to a hollow soundtrack at Lansdowne Road.



The emotional drama in June at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen when the life of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen lay in the hands of paramedics in front of millions on Euro 2020 viewers was undoubtedly the most traumatic and dramatic moment in sport this year – and the images from it are seared on our minds still. As Reuters’ Wolfgang Rattay. ‘I’m not proud of having taken this picture, I happened to be there and just did my job that afternoon.’



Most times, snappers aren’t even sure they’ve struck gold until afterwards. Lucky for some, like Inpho’s Morgan Treacy on the back page, they’ll be coming around the track again shortly: “It was only when I looked back that I noticed something different about the shot of Lucas Mazzo. I realised then that I had something special so I waited at that same spot until he came around again and zoomed in tighter to get a clear shot of his eye and that incredible contact lens.” Proving again the old photographer’s adage that ‘if you see it, you haven’t got it’ - because you’ve watched it happen and the moment has gone.



The wonderful shot of Collin Morikawa at the Ryder Cup? Another hat tip to Ramsey Cardy. It is beautifully framed - the sun, the sand, the golf ball. The richness of texture and colour. And it crops perfectly to accommodate the cover details too!



The best sports picture of the year? We don’t promise that – only memorable. Anyway does it really matter? Here’s to many more of the same in 2022 –with no empty arenas.