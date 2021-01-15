Introduction by Jim Coughlan, Visual Media Manager

The Irish Examiner Readers’ Photography Competition was started many years ago with the intention of promoting and encouraging our readers who had a passion for photography; to give them a forum where their work can be expressed and shown to a wide audience, and to reward them for their talents.



That same ethos prevails today .. and with the introduction of smartphones and affordable high-end cameras, anyone who loves taking photographs has the technology available to them to take great images without breaking the bank.



Of course, having the technology and equipment is only half the battle when taking a really great photograph. It is also about being creative, dedicated… it’s about hard work. It’s about patience and many disappointing images in order to get the right one. It’s about being in the right place at the right time… and not always by chance. It’s about a great many things that, when they come together at the one time, can produce something spectacular, captured in a single frame for all time … the reward that makes it all worthwhile.



We had over 3,700 entries to our competition this year .. each one a testament to the great talent we have for photography in Ireland. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for taking the time to enter our 2020 competition and also to congratulate our worthy winners this year. Our overall winner this year gets €1000 and €250 goes to each of our two runners-up.



I would also like to remind you that our 2021 competition is now officially open and ready for entries. For full details and to upload your entry click here.