Pictures of the Year 2021

November 15

Migrants make their way to the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. European Union foreign ministers are expected to decide to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a "hybrid attack" against the bloc by President Alexander Lukashenko.



Picture: Oksana Manchuk, BelTA pool photo via AP