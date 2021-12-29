Pictures of the Year 2021
Irish Examiner takes a look back at some of the best photos of 2021 including this fantastic photo taken by Saul Santos, AP Images, of a house is covered with the ash from the volcano in Las Manchas on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain.
January 5
Sun rising creating a silhouette of the lighthouse and island at Ballycotton, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon, Anzenberger
January 7
Olivia Gray, enjoys the snow in Rathcoole Park, Co. Dublin on 7th January.
Picture: Damien Eagers
January 7
A three minute time exposure shows the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Port Canaveral, Fla.. The rocket is carrying the Turksat 5A satellite for Turkey.
Picture: Malcolm Denenark, via AP
January 9
Munster's CJ Stander during the Guinness PRO14 Connacht vs Munster game at the The Sportsground, Co. Galway.
Picture: Bryan Keane, Inpho
February 23
A man stops to take a picture of flood water at the Bishop Casey Memorial Park in Mallow, County Cork, in the Republic of Ireland, where the River Blackwater has burst its banks.
Picture: PA Images
March 3
A Starling Murmuration Over Lough Ennell, Co. Westmeath
Picture: James Crombie, Inpho
March 17
Maggie Hayes , Annemarie Tydings and Bridie Chute all from Ballybunion enjoy a walk on rhe Ladies Beach to mark St Patrick's Day.
Picture: Domnick Walsh, Eye Focus LTD
March 29
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is pulled by one of the Suez Canal tugboats, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, Monday, March 29, 2021. The colossal container ship was refloated having blocked the canal for 4 days.
Picture: Suez Canal Authority via AP
April 4
Captain Marie Carrigy reads the Proclamation outside the GPO during a scaled back commemoration ceremony which marks the anniversary of the Easter Rising in 1916.
Picture: Damien Storan
April 4
Fr. Gerard Quirke of the Achill parish saying the traditional Easter Sunday dawn mass at the old mass rock at Keem Bay on Achill Island.
Picture: Sean Molloy
May 14
Young Dubliner Addison Whelan's daring run onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium was richly rewarded as Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo stripped off his shirt and presented it to a tearful fan.
Picture: James Crombie, Inpho
May 18
Protesters lay on the street as they block a truck arriving to remove stock from the former Debenhams shop in Limerick on 18th May. They were successful and the truck was forced to retreat.
Picture: Damien Storan
June 23
A flotilla of about 60 fishing boats assembled off Roches Point in Cork Harbour to travel together up the River Lee arriving in the Port of Cork at the heart of the city. Angry fishermen sailed through the night to deliver a blunt message to Taoiseach Micheál Martin — "the industry is dying".
Picture: Dan Linehan
July 28
Women's Four Final A. Ireland's Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty celebrate with their bronze medals.
Picture: Morgan Treacy, Inpho
August 8
A local resident gestures as he holds an empty water hose during an attempt to extinguish forest fires approaching the village of Pefki on Evia (Euboea) island, Greece's second largest island
Picture: Angelos Tzortzinis, AFP via Getty Images
October 6
A long scroll containing stories of peoples experiences of being pregnant and giving birth during covid 19 during a Better Maternity Care protest at Leinster House Dublin . The #BetterMaternityCare campaign group called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to honour his commitment to end partner restrictions in maternity care.
Picture: Gareth Chaney, Collins Photos
October 12
Budget 2022 - Timmy Murphy and Conor McCarthy enjoying a pint at the Southside Bar, Bandon Road, Cork, while watching Pascal Donoghue T.D. Minister for Finance delivers his budget speech.
Picture: Dan Linehan
October 14
A house is covered with the ash from the volcano in Las Manchas on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain
Picture: Saul Santos, AP
October 15
Pictured is four-year-old Harry Brassel from Cork city by his portrait, part of The Upside Mural at Cork City Library marking Down Syndrome Ireland’s 50th Anniversary.
Picture: Darragh McSweeney, Provision
October 27
A candlelit procession during Skibbereen Arts Festival's memorial event, A Candle in the Wind, to commemorate all those who passed away locally during the pandemic and were unable to receive a proper traditional funeral.
Picture: Denis Minihane
November 1
A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore alongside 5 fin whales.
Picture: Michael McSweeney, Provision
November 8
Aisling Donnell, Chloe Cahill and Lara Keenan from Wicklow check in at the Aer Lingus desk at Dublin Airport before flying to New York. The ban on travel from Ireland was lifted as Aer Lingus welcomed customers back on board its long-haul service to the United States.
Picture: Leon Farrell, Photocall Ireland
November 13
A birds eye view of ploughman Mossie Flemming from Castlemartyr taking part in the vintage ploughing on the lands of Joseph Motherway at Clonpriest, East Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan
November 15
Migrants make their way to the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. European Union foreign ministers are expected to decide to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a "hybrid attack" against the bloc by President Alexander Lukashenko.
Picture: Oksana Manchuk, BelTA pool photo via AP
November 27
The early morning queue at the walk-in vaccination centre for 60-69 year-olds and healthcare workers opened this weekend at the City Hall, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan
December 7
Storm Barra battering the promenade early morning on 7th December at Tramore, Co.Waterford.
Picture: Noel Browne
December 8
A Christmas tree stands by tidal flooding on Morrisons Quay, Cork city during Storm Barra.
Picture: Daragh mc Sweeney, Provision
December 19
The Port of Cork has welcomed the biggest ever car carrier to its new port at Ringaskiddy
Picture: Port of Cork
